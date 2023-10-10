Jalisco State Emergency Committee Convenes as Hurricane Lidia Approaches Puerto Vallarta

October 9, 2023
,
, ,

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) — In a proactive move to secure the safety and well-being of citizens, the Jalisco State Emergency Committee held a session today to discuss impending safety measures in anticipation of Tropical Storm Lidia, which is projected to escalate into a Category 1 hurricane and moving towards Puerto Vallarta. The meeting was presided over by Secretary General of the Government, Enrique Ibarra Pedroza, and the head of the Jalisco State Civil Protection and Firefighters Unit, Víctor Hugo Roldan Guerrero.

Suspension of Educational Activities

One of the most immediate actions endorsed by the committee is . . .

This independent news site is supported by subscribers.



Trending News on PVDN

  • Mexico Braces for Double Trouble as Tropical Storms Lidia and Max ApproachMexico Braces for Double Trouble as Tropical Storms Lidia and Max Approach PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - Mexico is steeling itself for a simultaneous meteorological assault as Tropical Storms Lidia and Max are forecast to make landfall on Monday and Tuesday, respectively, impacting different regions of the country. Both storms come with significant risks, including the potential for flash floods, as warned by the U.S. National Hurricane Center…
  • Puerto Vallarta Under Hurricane Watch as Tropical Storm Lidia ApproachesPuerto Vallarta Under Hurricane Watch as Tropical Storm Lidia Approaches PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - Tropical Storm Lidia has triggered a hurricane watch for areas of west-central Mexico, including Puerto Vallarta, according to the latest updates from meteorological agencies. The storm is located near latitude 18.4 North and longitude 112.1 West, moving northeast at approximately 5 mph (7 km/h). The system is predicted to accelerate in…
  • Forecasters Warn of Dangers for Puerto Vallarta Ahead of Hurricane Lidia; Hurrican Warning IssuedForecasters Warn of Dangers for Puerto Vallarta Ahead of Hurricane Lidia; Hurrican Warning Issued PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - The National Meteorological Service (SMN), the official climate source of the Government of Mexico, has announced that tropical storm "Lidia" is set to intensify into a Category 1 hurricane by 06:00 a.m. tomorrow, Tuesday, October 10. The storm is predicted to strengthen into a Category 2 hurricane by 6:00 p.m. the…
  • Puerto Vallarta and Bahía de Banderas Brace for Category 2 Hurricane LidiaPuerto Vallarta and Bahía de Banderas Brace for Category 2 Hurricane Lidia PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - The Municipal Council of Civil Protection has issued a warning for residents in Puerto Vallarta and Bahía de Banderas as the region prepares for the impending arrival of Hurricane Lidia, expected to make landfall as a category two cyclone starting this Tuesday afternoon. According to meteorologist Víctor Cornejo, the nature of…
  • Puerto Vallarta Airport Records Second Straight Month of Decline in International TouristsPuerto Vallarta Airport Records Second Straight Month of Decline in International Tourists PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) – The Puerto Vallarta International Airport recorded a contrasting performance in September 2023, showing signs of both growth and contraction. While the airport surpassed 5 million passengers for the year to date, it also marked a decrease in monthly air tourism compared to September 2022, according to recent data. Passenger Traffic Statistics:…
  • Jalisco State Emergency Committee Convenes as Hurricane Lidia Approaches Puerto VallartaJalisco State Emergency Committee Convenes as Hurricane Lidia Approaches Puerto Vallarta PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) — In a proactive move to secure the safety and well-being of citizens, the Jalisco State Emergency Committee held a session today to discuss impending safety measures in anticipation of Tropical Storm Lidia, which is projected to escalate into a Category 1 hurricane and moving towards Puerto Vallarta. The meeting was presided…
  • Tropical Storm Lidia Moves Near Mexican Coastline, Authorities Urge CautionTropical Storm Lidia Moves Near Mexican Coastline, Authorities Urge Caution PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - The latest report from the National Water Commission (Conagua) indicates that Tropical Storm Lidia was located 660 kilometers west-southwest of the port of Manzanillo, Colima, and 800 kilometers south-southwest of Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur. Despite its distance from the mainland, the storm has initiated weather changes expected to impact…
  • Puerto Vallarta Honored as One of "The Best Small Cities in the World"Puerto Vallarta Honored as One of “The Best Small Cities in the World” PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) — The city of Puerto Vallarta has received the distinguished recognition as one of "The Best Small Cities in the World" in the 2023 Readers' Choice Awards, an annual contest hosted by the eminent publishing house Condé Nast. The announcement solidifies the city's status as a premier tourist destination internationally. According to…
  • Dengue Cases in Puerto Vallarta Surge by 125%Dengue Cases in Puerto Vallarta Surge by 125% PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - According to recent data released by the Jalisco Ministry of Health, confirmed dengue cases in Puerto Vallarta have surged by a staggering 125%, increasing from 4 to 9 instances. This significant uptick has set off alarm bells among local health authorities, already implementing containment protocols for probable cases. Despite stringent confirmatory…
  • Unexpected Storm Causes Widespread Flooding and Road Chaos in Puerto VallartaUnexpected Storm Causes Widespread Flooding and Road Chaos in Puerto Vallarta PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) — An abrupt and intense storm struck Puerto Vallarta at dusk this Tuesday, wreaking havoc on roadways and resulting in extensive flooding across different city sections. While initially moderate in intensity during the early afternoon, the weather escalated swiftly as nightfall approached. This sudden and unanticipated meteorological event left the local populace,…