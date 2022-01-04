Jalisco verifies community spread of COVID’s Omicron variant

The Institute of Epidemiological Diagnosis and Reference (InDRE) notified the Government of Jalisco of the contagion, with the omicron variant, of the first 16 people in the State.

The state authority said 63% are women. The average age of those infected is 35 years. All were ambulatory. Two have a history of traveling to the United States, the rest appear to be community spread, meaning there would be many more cases than those being detected. Mexico tests a small percentage of COVID-19 cases for variants.

The three main symptoms presented were runny nose, cough, and fever; 12 started with them between December 12 and 18.

Of those infected with the new variant of the coronavirus, seven are residents of Guadalajara, four from Zapopan, one from Tlajomulco, one from Zapotlán el Grande, another from Morelia, and in two their origin is still unknown.

“The only thing to do in the face of this reality is to continue with the measures that we already know, not to fall into a state of alarm. There are still no elements to raise the need for new measures,” said the head of the state Executive.

On January 14 the Health Board will meet to define if there will be new restrictions, after the New Year’s celebrations. For example, ordering the vaccine for mass events will be analyzed.

The return to face-to-face classes agreed for January 17 is maintained. Yesterday the school year began virtually.

The Government stressed that the new wave of infections of the new coronavirus is already beginning to suffer in the system since it went from 103 to 155 hospitalized in the last two weeks. According to state figures, as of December 25, there was a rebound in cases and hospitalizations.

Last night, Jalisco received the first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines of the year. Almost 400,000 doses arrived for the elderly, health personnel, and adolescents.

According to state government figures, although the trend was downward, as of December 25 there was a rebound, in addition to the fact that the government reported that in the state there are already 16 confirmed cases of the omicron variant, which is four times more contagious than Delta, according to health specialists.

“There is no need to hire more staff, we have the capacity to expand. We have a lot of room for maneuver and the (hospital) infrastructure is ready. We are ready and prepared to face these days with all seriousness, hoping that the impact is not so serious,” said the state governor.

Active cases are also increasing, since the beginning of December there had been a decline, but from the second fortnight they began to increase: the week of December 18 there were 1,870 cases; that of the 25th of that month, 2,029 cases; and the last week of the year, 2,942 infections.

In addition, vaccinations stopped for two weeks during the Christmas holiday. The people who will attend first will be the elderly who go for the third dose (booster) who previously made their appointment in the state vaccination portal, in addition to adolescents from 15 to 17 years who go for the second dose Pfizer – BionTech applied before December 4.

