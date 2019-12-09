Back for her 15th season of performing in Puerto Vallarta, Kim Kuzma debuts her new show, ‘British Invasion’ on Saturday, December 14th at 7:30 pm. Kim will sing favorites from artists like Annie Lennox, The Spice Girls, Shirley Bassey, Adele and more! Kim will be joined by three incredibly talented musicians, Eduardo Leon on guitar, Luis Rascon on percussion/cello and Roberto Falcon on bass, who have accompanied Kim over the years. ‘British Invasion’ will be featured at The Palm Cabaret each Tuesday and Saturday at 7:30 pm.

Kim and the band will also perform two shows on Wed, Dec 25th, at 7:30 pm & 9:30 pm and not on Tuesday, Dec 24th, since the venue will be closed that night.

Kim Kuzma is excited to help celebrate The Palm’s 20th year of entertainment. As a well known Vallarta entertainer, Kim always delivers a remarkable performance. She continues to introduce new music and an exciting show that people flock to again and again. Her show, ‘Dancing Queen,’ from last season received rave reviews, so fans are looking forward to the new show which is sure to be another hit!

Kim has performed for many an audience throughout Canada, the United States, Europe, and Mexico. And when she takes the stage once again at The Palm Cabaret, she is sure to thrill her audience with her breathtaking vocals, original style, edgy humor, and nonstop energetic performances. You’ll probably find yourself singing along as Kim and the band deliver ‘songs from across the pond’ in their own unique way! Vallarta’s darling diva of song is back and you won’t want to miss her fabulous new show!

For information and tickets, to Kim Kuzma’s ‘British Invasion’ go to www.thepalmcabaret.com.

For North Shore residents and visitors, Kim and the band will perform at The Tree House Bar and Grill (Coral 68, La Cruz de Huanacaxtle) at 7 pm on Dec 16, Jan 13, Feb 17, Mar 16 and Apr 6. For tickets call 322-182-4026 or email [email protected].