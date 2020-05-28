Kim Kuzma Presents ‘Music Has No Borders II’ Online May 31st

Vallarta’s ‘Diva of Song,’ Kim Kuzma and her PV band will once again join together online ( Facebook & Instagram) to bring Mexico and Canada to your home for their concert, “Music Has No Borders II.” You can enjoy this show on Sunday, May 31st at 7 pm (PV time), featuring all different songs. Be sure to tune in to hear some fantastic music from these popular Vallarta musicians. Here are links to the show:

https://www.facebook.com/KimKuzmaLive/

https://www.instagram.com/kim_kuzma/

Kim Kuzma and her band (Eduardo Leon on guitar, Guicho Dominguez/ Luis on cajon & cello and Roberto Falcon on bass) have been thrilling Vallarta audiences for years at The Palm Cabaret in Zona Romantica. Tune in on Sunday to enjoy their show featuring contemporary songs and classics, fusing latin rhythms with unique mashups.

Tips/donations from this show will help Kim’s dear friends/bandmates who have no work or government assistance to rely upon in the near future.

After nearly 20 years of performing in Vallarta, Kim Kuzma is known for her extraordinary vocals and first-class accompaniment. “Kim skillfully navigates each song, expressing full emotion with every word and note. The band’s incredible musicianship is the perfect complement to Kim’s gorgeous voice! The sheer beauty of Kim’s voice and the humor that she adds to each performance, continues to endear her to her audience.” (PV Entertainment Weekly)

“Music Has No Borders II” will take you on a beautiful, unforgettable musical journey. Kim’s humor along with her fabulous delivery of each and every song, continues to remind us why she’s still Vallarta’s Queen of Entertainment. This special performance is free, but you are encouraged to help if you can make a contribution through:

PAYPAL: [email protected] (Canada)

[email protected] (USA)

VENMO: @kim-kuzma-2 (USA)

E-TRANSFER: [email protected] (Canada only)