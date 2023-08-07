‘La Dolce Vita’ Celebrates 30 Years of Culinary Excellence in Puerto Vallarta

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - The renowned Italian cuisine restaurant 'La Dolce Vita,' located on the picturesque Malecón in Puerto Vallarta, marked its 30th anniversary with a grand celebration this week. For three decades, it has been a cornerstone in the gastronomic and social life of the region.

The gala evening was graced by the presence of Christian Salvador Preciado Cázares, the director of Tourism and Economic Development, representing the mayor, Professor Luis Alberto Michel Rodríguez. Together, they congratulated the celebrated businessmen Stefano Santini, Paolo Marian, Mario Gutiérrez, and Eugenio Sartor, who have shaped the . . .

