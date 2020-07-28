Man arrested for stealing 94 turtle eggs in Puerto Vallarta

A man was arrested this morning on the beaches of Puerto Vallarta for stealing 94 turtle eggs, the Secretary of State Security reported today.

The detainee said his name was José Guadalupe “N”, he was 41 years old and that he was a resident of the Las Juntas neighborhood in Puerto Vallarta.

According to the information provided by the municipal authorities, the subject was caught in the tourist area that includes Boca Negra and Boca de Tomates beaches when he collected turtle eggs in his backpack.

The officers stopped him and asked him if he belonged to any institution to protect the species or what was the reason that he was keeping the eggs among his belongings, but he could not prove that he was a marine biologist, so he was taken into custody.

After inspecting his backpack, and accounting for the total number of eggs of the marine species, the officers reported the situation to the ministerial agent on duty at the Office of the Attorney General of the Republic, based in Puerto Vallarta, who ordered José Guadalupe “N” be arrested to continue the investigation.

According to article 420 of the Federal Penal Code, the collection or storage of sea turtle products, such as their eggs, could be subject to a penalty of one to nine years in prison, in addition to a fine.

If you witness individuals tampering with turtle nests and eggs, please contact 01-800-770 33 72 to make a complaint, these may even be anonymous.