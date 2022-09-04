Man steals car in Puerto Vallarta with three children inside

The carelessness of a father put the lives of his children at risk when he left the car running with his three kids inside while he entered an event hall in Puerto Vallarta.
The man was driving a silver-colored Honda HRV vehicle, with Jalisco license plates, and parked outside the Salón de la CTM in Pitillal, an event hall, leaving the engine running, he got out and left his children unattended.
An unknown person took advantage of the carelessness to steal the car with the children ages 3, 6, and 8 years old inside.
Shortly after the complaint was made to 911, the police implemented a strong search operation to locate the car.
The carjacker finally released the children on the side of the road and sped through the streets of Puerto Vallarta to escape the manhunt underway.
The subject crashed the vehicle into a house in the Lomas del Coapinole neighborhood but continued his escape at high speeds, where the chase finally ended when he crashed into a Chevrolet Suburban parked on the side of the road.
The elements of Municipal Police arrived at the scene of the events but only found the crashed vehicle, the carjacker fled the scene on foot.
Several units of the Municipal Police arrived at the site, including the Mexican Army, who joined the search operation in the surroundings without success.
Finally, the vehicle was secured and placed at the disposal of the agent of the Public Ministry on duty for an investigation.
