Storm ‘Javier’ weakens and Tropical Storm Kay developed off the coast, expect an impact on Puerto Vallarta weather over the next 72-hours

Tropical Storm Javier has been downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone and is expected to continue to weaken, reported the National Meteorological System ( SMN ). The storm is located approximately 340 kilometers (km) west of Punta Eugenia, Baja California Sur, although the rains will continue in much of Mexico.
In addition, the SMN detected that at 07:00 this Sunday, central Mexico time, the low-pressure zone in the Pacific Ocean has a 100 percent probability of forming a tropical cyclone today or early Monday.
The low-pressure zone was located approximately 295 km south-southwest of Acapulco, Guerrero, and is moving west-northwest. The storm is kept under close surveillance in Mexico and by authorities in Jalisco and Puerto Vallarta.
Update: The low-pressure zone has increased strength to Tropical Storm Kay and is expected to become a hurricane soon. Read the latest report
For 2022, 9 hurricanes and 8 tropical storms are predicted for the Pacific Ocean; that is, 17 named storms when the typical number is 15.
Without a doubt, the hurricane season affects the population in general, but especially the providers of tourist services on beaches, since these storms generate torrential rains, strong winds, and waves, so it is recommended to take the necessary precautions.
According to the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), the reason why this year will be more active in the Pacific Ocean is due to the presence of the “La Niña” phenomenon, which produces changes in the direction and strength of the winds.
