Mayor of Nayarit town dies from coronavirus

The Mayor of Acaponeta, Nayarit, died this morning from complications caused by COVID-19.

On June 12, the City Council confirmed the Mayor, Jorge Humberto Arellano Núñezstay, was hospitalized in Tepic, but in the early hours of Thursday, the Attorney General of the State of Nayarit issued a note announcing the death of the mayor.

It is believed that Humberto Arellano was intubated for respiratory system complications, caused by the coronavirus, but a heart attack was the final cause of death.

The municipal government of Acaponeta announced that starting this Thursday, the 18th, it would return to the staggered closure of commercial activities and the total suspension of city council offices between June 15 and 28.

These measures were taken due to the high mortality rate in the municipality compared to COVID – 19 infections, since of the 32 cases accumulated to date, 16 patients are still active cases, 8 have recovered and 8 people have lost their lives.

José Humberto Arellano Núñez took office as Mayor of Acaponeta in September 2017, a member of the MORENA political party in Mexico.

Acaponeta is both a municipality and a town in the northern part of the Mexican state of Nayarit.