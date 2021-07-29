Mazatlán will require vaccination certificates to enter businesses starting August 2, 2021

Luis Guillermo Benítez Torres, Mayor of Mazatlán, reported that from Monday, August 2, it will be essential to demonstrate that you are vaccinated against COVID-19 to enter bars, nightclubs, and other public spaces.

In the establishments, the vaccination vouchers issued by the Federal Government will be requested and it will be monitored that the vaccination is complete with two doses. The new provision is for residents and tourists.

The Mayor said that health measures should not be forgotten: healthy distance, use antibacterial gel, and face masks.

Mazatlán’s announcement follows the Governor of Quintana Roo, who implemented similar restrictions that took effect on July 21, 2021.

Shopping malls, restaurants, nightclubs, hotels, among other businesses in Quintana Roo require a vaccination certificate or a negative COVID test no older than 72 hours to enter establishments, according to the announcement made by the Governor of the State. (read more)

“It will allow people who go to these places to feel safer and to avoid contagion (…) In order to enter these businesses, it is necessary to present a vaccination certificate or rapid tests,” said Governor Carlos Joaquín González.

Cancun became one of the first cities in the State to apply vaccines against SARS-CoV-2 to young adults between 18 and 29 years old.

From July 21 to August 4, the biological AstraZeneca will be applied to younger adults, said the head of the State Secretary of Health, Alejandra Aguirre Crespo.

