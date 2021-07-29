Mazatlán will require vaccination certificates to enter businesses starting August 2, 2021

Luis Guillermo Benítez Torres, Mayor of Mazatlán, reported that from Monday, August 2, it will be essential to demonstrate that you are vaccinated against COVID-19 to enter bars, nightclubs, and other public spaces.
In the establishments, the vaccination vouchers issued by the Federal Government will be requested and it will be monitored that the vaccination is complete with two doses. The new provision is for residents and tourists.
The Mayor said that health measures should not be forgotten: healthy distance, use antibacterial gel, and face masks.
Mazatlán’s announcement follows the Governor of Quintana Roo, who implemented similar restrictions that took effect on July 21, 2021.
Shopping malls, restaurants, nightclubs, hotels, among other businesses in Quintana Roo require a vaccination certificate or a negative COVID test no older than 72 hours to enter establishments, according to the announcement made by the Governor of the State. (read more)
“It will allow people who go to these places to feel safer and to avoid contagion (…) In order to enter these businesses, it is necessary to present a vaccination certificate or rapid tests,” said Governor Carlos Joaquín González.
Cancun became one of the first cities in the State to apply vaccines against SARS-CoV-2 to young adults between 18 and 29 years old.
From July 21 to August 4, the biological AstraZeneca will be applied to younger adults, said the head of the State Secretary of Health, Alejandra Aguirre Crespo.
Trending News
- Bars and clubs in Puerto Vallarta will be closed during the month of August due to COVID-19 This Wednesday morning, the governor of Jalisco announced new measures to prevent the rise in COVID-19 infections in the State, which in recent days has been increasing exponentially. “From this day on we have to explain to citizens that given the growing number of active cases and hospitalizations due to COVID-19, we are committed to…
- New COVID-19 restrictions is a challenge to restaurants in Puerto Vallarta The new sanitary provisions in the restaurant sector that were announced today is a severe blow to its economy, however, it will be a challenge that they will have to overcome, said the president of Canirac in Puerto Vallarta and the Riviera Nayarit, Sergio Jaime Santos. Today, Governor Enrique Alfaro Ramírez, announced that as measures…
- Eleven businesses in Puerto Vallarta closed for violating COVID-19 protocols At least eleven establishments in Puerto Vallarta have been closed for failing to comply with biosecurity measures, according to personnel from the Inspection and Regulations Directorate in the city. Just last weekend there were six closures of various establishments for failing to comply with municipal provisions and regulations. José Juan Velázquez Hernández, head of the…
- California teen attacked by crocodile while vacationing in Puerto Vallarta On a relaxing getaway that turned into a nightmare, an 18-year-old girl from California was attacked by a 12-foot-long crocodile while on vacation in Mexico earlier this month. The incident happened at the Marriott resort in Puerto Vallarta just before midnight when Kiana Hummel and her friend decided to go swimming late. Hummel told ABC7…
- Coronavirus in Mexico; July 28, 2021 Report The Ministry of Health ( SSa ) in Mexico released its daily report on the coronavirus epidemic in Mexico. Through a daily technical statement, it reported that this Wednesday, July 28, 537 deaths and 19,028 new cases of COVID-19 were registered in the country. This is the highest number of infections and deaths reported in…