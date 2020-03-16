Meet Puerto Vallarta’s First Butterfly Sanctuary

After turning 1500m2 of dry clay land field into an enchanted garden, the Puerto Vallarta first butterfly sanctuary has spread its wings.

This glorious haven for butterflies provides not only the flowering nectar plants for the adult butterflies, as well as the green leafy food plants required by their offspring, the caterpillars.

Visit Mariposario Jardin Magico to stroll through the world of enchantment and release newly born butterflies to take the first flight of their life, while delivering your secret wish to the spirit of Mother Nature – according to the indigenous legend.

Mariposario Jardin Magico plan to educate the community, local students, and international tourists alike, deliver butterfly conservation, as well as promote awareness and protection actions in our diverse ecosystem, along with scientific research of the local 150+ species of butterflies.

The sanctuary’s decor has been created by utilizing solely various recyclables, like wine bottles, ceiling panels, old cabinets and doors, PVC pipes, wooden pallets, styrofoam packaging, grocery plastic crates, oil containers, cans, etc. Our focus is promoting recycling, to advance sustainability and promote human and environmental well-being through action and research.

For more information, please visit http://jardinmagico.mx. Hours are 10:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. daily.

Discover – Learn – Protect – Marvel

Mariposario Jardin Magico

Calle Golondrina 60A

Col. Campo Verde, Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, Mexico

Contact: Fabian Reyes

+52 322-182-6678

[email protected]

Over 9,000 square feet sanctuary, designed as a sub-tropical retreat and educational tool, is home to 3,000 free-roaming butterflies comprising of 20 species native to Puerto Vallarta and the State of Jalisco.