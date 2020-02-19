Meteor captured in the skies over Mexico

The National Civil Protection Coordination confirmed that the object seen in the skies during the night of February 18 was a meteorite.

“Regarding the video that circulates in networks about the sighting of a #Meteorite, once analyzed by different members of the #SINAPROC and specialists, it is confirmed that it is a meteorite that surely was destroyed in the air,” the agency informed through their official Twitter account.

Users on social networks showed images of the meteorite, and as expected with social media, conspiracy theories followed. Many users reported the meteorite hit the ground, a theory that authorities ruled out and determined the meteorite had disintegrated entering the earth’s atmosphere and there was no impact.

The object was seen at least in the sky of Aguascalientes, Puebla, Veracruz and Mexico City.

Web Cams de México spread this impressive video of Popocatépetl in Tianguismanalco, Puebla, where the fireball was captured entering the atmosphere and exploding.

In this video you can see the moment of the explosion:

La @webcamsdemexico del #Popocatépetl en Tianguismanalco, Puebla, también logró captar el bólido de esta noche; por momentos la cámara (con infrarrojo) queda “cegada” al momento de la explosión del cuerpo celeste por la fricción con la atmósfera de la Tierra. #MeteoroMéxico pic.twitter.com/K4otqSxrjh — SkyAlert (@SkyAlertMx) February 19, 2020

Seen over Mexico City: