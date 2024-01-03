Mexican Authorities Rescue 31 Kidnapped Migrants in Tamaulipas

TAMAULIPAS, Mexico - In a recent operation, Mexican authorities successfully rescued 31 migrants who had been kidnapped over the weekend in the northern Mexican state of Tamaulipas. The rescue operation brings a glimmer of hope to the ongoing crisis faced by migrants in the region.

Presidential spokesperson Jesus Ramirez confirmed the successful rescue on Wednesday, stating, "They are already in the hands of the authorities and are undergoing the appropriate medical examinations." Ramirez shared a photo that depicted men, women, and children, among them, one holding a stuffed animal, as a symbol of their newfound safety.

