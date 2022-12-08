VACATION RENTALS

Mexican drug traffickers have adapted to marijuana legalization in US states

December 8, 2022
, ,

Currently, most of the marijuana consumed in the United States is produced within its borders, due to the ongoing legalization and decriminalization processes in several of its states.

This has hit Mexican organized crime groups and increased the prices of marijuana in Mexico. However, the InSight Crime . . .

Puerto Vallarta News

Compare Listings

Title Price Status Type Area Purpose Bedrooms Bathrooms
error: Please contact PVDN if you wish to reprint something from this website