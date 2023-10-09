Mexican Government Organizes Humanitarian Flight to Evacuate Citizens in Israel

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - In response to the escalating conflict between Israel and the Hamas group, the Mexican Government is orchestrating a humanitarian flight to evacuate its nationals currently trapped in the war-torn region. Scheduled to depart at 08:00 hours from Military Air Base No. 1 "General Alfredo Lezama Álvarez" in Santa Lucía, State of Mexico, the flight aims to provide immediate relief to Mexican citizens affected by the ongoing unrest.
Immediate Federal Action
The Mexican Army and Air Force will conduct this Humanitarian Aid flight, as stated in an official bulletin from the Secretariat . . .
This independent news site is supported by subscribers.
Login now, or subscribe today. As a premium subscriber to our independent news site, for as low as .10 cents per day, you'll unlock full news coverage of the events that shape our city, exclusive interviews with local influencers, and in-depth reports that get to the heart of Puerto Vallarta's unique challenges and triumphs, while also learning more about news throughout Mexico that makes a difference. Help us sustain the future of independent journalism in Puerto Vallarta. It's a small market so advertising doesn't make a dent in the costs, but you can help! Subscribe today and become an essential part of the conversation.