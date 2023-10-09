Mexican Government Organizes Humanitarian Flight to Evacuate Citizens in Israel

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - In response to the escalating conflict between Israel and the Hamas group, the Mexican Government is orchestrating a humanitarian flight to evacuate its nationals currently trapped in the war-torn region. Scheduled to depart at 08:00 hours from Military Air Base No. 1 "General Alfredo Lezama Álvarez" in Santa Lucía, State of Mexico, the flight aims to provide immediate relief to Mexican citizens affected by the ongoing unrest.

Immediate Federal Action

The Mexican Army and Air Force will conduct this Humanitarian Aid flight, as stated in an official bulletin from the Secretariat . . .

This independent news site is supported by subscribers.