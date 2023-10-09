Puerto Vallarta Under Hurricane Watch as Tropical Storm Lidia Approaches

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - Tropical Storm Lidia has triggered a hurricane watch for areas of west-central Mexico, including Puerto Vallarta, according to the latest updates from meteorological agencies. The storm is located near latitude 18.4 North and longitude 112.1 West, moving northeast at approximately 5 mph (7 km/h). The system is predicted to accelerate in a northeastward to east-northeastward direction later today and Tuesday.

Strengthening Forecasted, Landfall Imminent

Maximum sustained winds around the storm's center are at 65 mph (100 km/h), with gusts potentially higher. Current forecasts indicate that Lidia will . . .

