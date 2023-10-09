Mexico Braces for Double Trouble as Tropical Storms Lidia and Max Approach

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - Mexico is steeling itself for a simultaneous meteorological assault as Tropical Storms Lidia and Max are forecast to make landfall on Monday and Tuesday, respectively, impacting different regions of the country. Both storms come with significant risks, including the potential for flash floods, as warned by the U.S. National Hurricane Center and Mexican authorities.

Max Targets Zihuatanejo with Strengthening Winds

Max, having intensified into a tropical storm, is projected to make landfall later today east of the resort town of Zihuatanejo. As of early Monday morning, Max was located approximately 50 miles (80 . . .

