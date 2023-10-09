Mexico Braces for Double Trouble as Tropical Storms Lidia and Max Approach

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - Mexico is steeling itself for a simultaneous meteorological assault as Tropical Storms Lidia and Max are forecast to make landfall on Monday and Tuesday, respectively, impacting different regions of the country. Both storms come with significant risks, including the potential for flash floods, as warned by the U.S. National Hurricane Center and Mexican authorities.
Max Targets Zihuatanejo with Strengthening Winds
Max, having intensified into a tropical storm, is projected to make landfall later today east of the resort town of Zihuatanejo. As of early Monday morning, Max was located approximately 50 miles (80 . . .
This independent news site is supported by subscribers.
Login now, or subscribe today. As a premium subscriber to our independent news site, for as low as .10 cents per day, you'll unlock full news coverage of the events that shape our city, exclusive interviews with local influencers, and in-depth reports that get to the heart of Puerto Vallarta's unique challenges and triumphs, while also learning more about news throughout Mexico that makes a difference. Help us sustain the future of independent journalism in Puerto Vallarta. It's a small market so advertising doesn't make a dent in the costs, but you can help! Subscribe today and become an essential part of the conversation.