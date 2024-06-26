Mexican Peso Depreciates Sharply Amid Dollar Strengthening and Economic Uncertainty

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico – The Mexican peso experienced a significant depreciation on Wednesday, driven by the strengthening of the US dollar and anticipation of crucial economic data from both Mexico and the United States. The local currency lost more than 20 cents, closing the day at an exchange rate of 18.3648 pesos per dollar, down from 18.1291 the previous day, according to official data from the Bank of Mexico (Banxico). This represents a loss of 23.57 cents or 1.30 percent.