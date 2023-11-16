Mexicana Aviation Airline Resumes Ticket Sales to Puerto Vallarta

November 16, 2023

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - In a recent development, the Mexicana Aviation airline has announced the resumption of its ticket sales, signaling a significant step forward in its operational capabilities. This move comes after a temporary halt caused by delays in aircraft deliveries. The company had initially started selling tickets last October but was compelled to pause due to these unforeseen circumstances.

The airline has now confirmed that passengers who began their ticket purchase process from the Felipe Ángeles International Airport in October can complete their transactions starting November 25, 2023. Travelers have eagerly anticipated this announcement, especially those . . .

