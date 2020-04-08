Mexico adds 642 cases of COVID-19 in one day

In Mexico, the number of cases of people infected with COVID-19 increased to 2,785 confirmed patients, 642 more than the previous day, reported the Ministry of Health (SSa). The death toll rose to 141, 47 more than the previous day.

During the press conference on Monday, the health authorities urged the population to stop the attacks against medical personnel, as has recently happened in different states of the country. “They have no justification, it is even more outrageous when it comes to health professionals, because they are in the first line of work facing the epidemic,” said Under Secretary of Health, Hugo López-Gatell.

López-Gatell specified that in Mexico there are doctors, nurses, and nurses, but not enough. “The OECD itself (Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development) documented that we do not have enough personnel under ordinary conditions, especially now in an emergency like this,” he said.

The non – core activities, including those of the federal government, are suspended until April 30. All schools at all levels in the country, and part of the private sector jobs that can work remotely, have also suspended face-to-face work.

Mexico is preparing to enter phase 3 of the COVID-19 epidemic, which will occur in the coming weeks, where the increase in contagion and deaths is expected.

For this reason, this Sunday, in the framework of his quarterly government report, López Obrador announced a plan for the economic reactivation of the country that left the private sector especially unhappy.

In his strategy, the Mexican president announced that he will apply republican austerity more rigorously in his government and therefore lower the salaries of senior public officials and remove bonuses from the position of deputy directors to that of the President himself.