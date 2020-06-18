Mexico adds another 770 deaths from COVID-19 today

The Ministry of Health (SSa) reported this Wednesday, June 17, that the accumulated COVID-19 infections in Mexico are 159,793, adding 4,930 new cases today. Furthermore, since the beginning of the epidemic, Mexico has suffered at least 19,080 fatalities, with 770 new deaths added today, creating a new record when removing the two higher totals that included previous deaths that weren’t disclosed.

Yesterday, Jalisco reported 7,149 total cases of COVID-19, adding 335 new cases yesterday. However, the federal government reported only 4,289 cases for the State, under-reporting 2,860 cases.

Jalisco also reported its highest death rate in a single day with 41 deaths in the State today.

Puerto Vallarta reported 595 cases, 192 more cases than the federal government is reporting. The city has suffered a total of 40 documented deaths from COVID-19.

Because Mexico City is the entity with the highest number of infections and deaths from coronavirus in the country, Mayor, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, proposed to the population to postpone the celebration of Father’s Day until August 16, in order to avoid large gatherings and parties that spread the virus.

The Mayor encouraged the capital to stay home this Sunday, June 21 and keep a healthy distance, because although Mexico City has four days of “important” reduction in hospital admissions for patients with COVID -19, according to official reports, the city still remains in the red color of the epidemiological traffic light; that is, of maximum risk.

Mexico has continued to claim that the pandemic curve has been flattened, however, based on data, the reality is that testing for COVID-19 has been flattened, giving the appearance of declining infections.

Mexico averages a total of 9,000 tests nationwide each day within the public health system, the only numbers reported by the Government. Cases of COVID-19 confirmed in private hospitals and laboratories go unreported in the federal data.

Mexico is currently testing .06 people per 1,000 residents each day, compared to the US, which is testing 1.15 people per 1,000 each day. Mexico remains one of the least tested population for COVID-19 in the world.