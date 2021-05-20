Mexico breaks new COVID-19 vaccination record

This morning, the Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo López-Gatell, boasted a record of more than 700,000 COVID-19 vaccinations applied in a single day.

Get our news delivered to your inbox every morning. Click here to signup

“On May 19, 710,005 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 were applied, with which we reached a new record number in a single day and we account for the strengthening of the National Vaccination Plan,” he wrote on his official Twitter account. Likewise, he reported that with this total of vaccinations, Mexico reached 24,970,443 doses applied since last December 2020.

To date, the highest number of vaccines had been administered on May 6, when 604,065 doses were administered in a single day.

So far and without counting this new record, 16,173,646 vaccinated people have been counted, which represents 19% of the population over 18 years of age. However, 11,131,624 complete schedules have been applied and 5,042,022 people have a half vaccination schedule (one dose).

Federal authorities announced a change in the strategy to accelerate the rate of vaccination, which includes the increase in brigades and vaccination centers against COVID-19 throughout the country.

With this, the new goal of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is to finish vaccinating the entire population in the month of October, not during the first quarter of 2022 as originally planned. Therefore, he assured that despite the fact that infections and mortality from COVID-19 have decreased in the country, “We cannot claim victory.”

“We cannot claim victory, the pandemic continues but infections and deaths have been reduced and fortunately we do not have a shortage of vaccines, more brigades and vaccination centers will be created to immunize more people faster,” said the Mexican president.

This is due to the fact that this week there will be a supply of five million vaccines, “the highest figure in a week,” according to the Undersecretary of Health, Hugo López-Gatell, who also projected a continuous increase in the arrival of the antigen for the months of June and July.

The Secretary of Foreign Relations, Marcelo Ebrard, announced that the country would be receiving 68,636,404 doses by the end of July.

This morning, two shipments also arrived with a million doses from the pharmaceutical company Sinovac, from Beijing, China, and 114,660 more doses of Pfizer / BioNTech, from the United States.

The Health Ministry reported that around 5:40 AM, a plane landed at Mexico City International Airport ( AICM ) with the thirty-second shipment of Pfizer. He also reported that the ninth shipment of packaged vaccines against COVID-19 from Sinovac also arrived. Later, Chancellor Marcelo Ebrard confirmed the two arrivals.

“AICM staff unloaded one million SinoVac vaccines, which arrived in Mexico City at 5:40 am They leave a total of 7 million doses in Mexico, representing 21% of the pharmaceuticals biologics,” said Birmex.

Two more flights will arrive in the next few hours with 585,000 doses from Pfizer and 1,394,800 from AstraZeneca.