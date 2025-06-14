Mexico City joins global ‘No Kings Day’ protests

Demonstrators in Mexico City took part in No Kings Day to denounce Trump’s use of military force and demand respect for migrant communities in the United States.

Dozens of protesters marched through the streets of Mexico City on Saturday as part of “No Kings Day,” a global demonstration denouncing authoritarianism in the United States and calling for respect for Mexican migrants living north of the border.

The peaceful march began at Plaza Luis Cabrera in Colonia Roma and proceeded toward the U.S. Embassy, drawing both Mexican and American citizens now living in Mexico. Many carried signs and banners rejecting what they see as U.S. President Donald Trump’s authoritarian tactics, including the deployment of the National Guard and U.S. Marines to suppress demonstrations in American cities.

Chants of “Democracy, not dictatorship,” “Trump, respect Mexicans,” and “America has no kings” rang out through the streets, echoing similar protests taking place simultaneously across all 50 U.S. states and in several countries, including Canada, the UK, Spain, and Australia.

Gabriela, a naturalized U.S. citizen originally from Mexico, said she joined the protest in outrage over the U.S. government’s crackdown on civil liberties and its treatment of migrant communities.

“America has no kings. It’s supposed to be a democracy,” she said. “To see it dismantled so quickly—so violently—is terrifying. This isn’t the country I came to. I don’t recognize it anymore.”

The protest took aim at recent actions by the Trump administration, particularly the use of military force in U.S. cities and the rising number of immigration raids targeting undocumented workers and their families. Demonstrators accused the Trump government of using intimidation and force to silence dissent.

Linda, a retired schoolteacher from Texas who now lives in Mexico and has family on both sides of the border, described the deployment of troops in the streets as a step toward fascism.

“The Marines shouldn’t be on U.S. streets. It’s illegal. People were protesting peacefully, and the National Guard began firing rubber bullets. That’s not protecting anyone—it’s provoking violence,” she said.

The protest coincided with celebrations of the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army, which included a military parade in Washington, D.C., and birthday celebrations for President Trump. To many protesters, the timing was no coincidence.

Demonstrators carried a massive banner blending the U.S. and Mexican flags, symbolizing binational unity and resistance. Their message was clear: respect the contributions of migrants and defend democratic institutions before they vanish under the weight of rising authoritarianism.

Mexico City police provided crowd control and ensured the march remained peaceful throughout.

Organizers say the event is part of a growing movement to push back against what they call Trump’s erosion of democratic norms and the weaponization of state power against vulnerable communities. For many, Saturday’s march was both a show of solidarity and a warning signal—what happens in the U.S. doesn’t stay there, and the effects ripple across borders.