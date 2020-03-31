Mexico declares a health emergency

The federal government of Mexico declared a national health emergency in Mexico due to Covid-19.

In addition to the measures that are underway as part of the National Sana Distancia Day, all sectors in the country, mainly private companies, are urged to stop most of their activities.

There is concern about the increase in community transmission of the virus, according to some people who attended the closed-door meeting.

The declaration of a health emergency has the purpose of making the population understand the importance of staying at home. The objective is to decrease the virus transmission speed as much as possible. Otherwise, health services will be overwhelmed, as is the case in Spain and Italy.

Last Saturday, the undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo López-Gatell, said that in Mexico City, the movement of people had only dropped 30 percent.

During the meeting it was confirmed that no measure of social distancing will be imposed on a mandatory basis. It is a matter of convincing the public and private sectors to only maintain activities that are considered essential.