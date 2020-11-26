Mexico exceeds 10,000 COVID-19 cases for second day

This Wednesday, November 25, the Ministry of Health (SSa) announced that in 24 hours there were 10,335 new infections and 858 deaths from COVID-19 in Mexico.

With these figures, 1,070,487 positive cases and 103,597 deaths caused by the coronavirus disease accumulate. Likewise, there are 69,555 suspected cases waiting for testing, 1,293,654 negative, and only 2,771,888 people have been tested since the beginning of the pandemic.

From November 23 to December 6, the epidemic risk traffic light will be in effect, which establishes that Chihuahua and Durango continue in red (maximum contagion alert), 14 entities in orange (high risk of contagion), 14 in yellow ( medium risk of contagion) and two in green (minimal risk of contagion).

Hugo López-Gatell, Undersecretary for Prevention and Health Promotion, announced that the proportion of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 stood at 46% positivity.

Additionally, it reported that an estimated 56,104 (4%) patients presented symptoms in the last 14 days, which represents people who potentially contribute to the transmission of the virus.

Health officials have said the real number of infections is likely significantly higher.