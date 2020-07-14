Mexico exceeds 300,000 cases of COVID-19, testing declines 35%

According to today’s report, Mexico reaches 304,435 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 35,491 deaths.

Undersecretary Hugo López-Gatell explained that of the total cases, currently 47,619 are active, that is, 14% of the total confirmed cases. Active cases are those who began symptoms within the past 14-days.

The government recorded a drastic drop in new cases over the past two days, coinciding with a 35% decline in testing over the past 48-hours, during the peak of the pandemic in Mexico. The country reported only 4,685 new cases today, however, the percentage of positive test results remain at 51%, one of the highest rates in the world.

The government did warn today that the population must be aware that this is a long epidemic that could spread over a considerable period of time in Mexico.

In the northern hemisphere, there is the possibility that between October and April 2021, COVID-19 could return along with influenza. It is certain that there will be an influenza season, but in addition, it is very likely that it could be accompanied by another epidemic cycle of coronavirus, according to the health secretary.

The Federal Health Secretariat confirmed the death of 18 people in Jalisco on Sunday due to complications generated by the COVID-19 virus, which adds up to 1,019 deaths in Jalisco since the pandemic began.

The technical report details that at the state level the accumulated number of cases reached 9,201 and there are 2,230 suspects under study. The State remains in the eleventh place nationwide for total confirmed cases.