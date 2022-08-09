Mexico is the country with the most ‘Sugar Daddies’ in the world

Apparently, there are many Mexicans interested in having a boyfriend, of much older age, who gives them gifts and pays for things for them, these people are known as a ‘Sugar Baby’, while the man taking care of them is known as a ‘Sugar Daddy’. And, apparently, Mexico is in the first place for people looking for these kinds of relationships.
According to data from the German platform “MySuggarDaddy”, the highest concentration of users is found in major cities such as Mexico City, Buenos Aires, Santiago de Chile, Bogotá, and Lima. Philip Cappelletti, executive director of the site, indicated that “it is likely that these results have to do directly with the economic level of each country, as well as their opportunities.”
In society, it is already normal to see couples with considerable differences in age.
It is estimated that of the 1,134 people who visit “MySuggarDaddy”, 81% are women, and 19% are men.
Is having “Sugar Daddy” normal?
Cappelletto explained, in statements quoted by “Blu Radio”, that having a “Sugar Daddy” has become a lifestyle, not only for Latin America but also for European countries.
In addition, according to him, there are users who have been subscribed to these platforms for more than 10 years, especially in Germany, where the search that is generated the most is “Sugar Daddies”.
Subscribe here to receive our newsletters, Whatsapp emergency alerts, access exclusive content on PVDN, and enjoy this site with fewer ads for only $25 USD per year! (.06 cents per day)
Trending Stories Right Now on PVDN
- Puerto Vallarta doesn’t have a crocodile problem, it has a people problem Crocodiles are species that have lived in Puerto Vallarta for thousands of years, they were living in the area before people were here and were present before the area was developed as a tourist destination, crocodile, specialist and handler Armando Rubio Delgado and Jaime Torres Guerrero, director of the El Saldo estuary, agree. The immediacy…
- Allegations that Amber Heard blackmailed Elon Musk to pay Johnny Depp are creepy, even for her If the latest reports that Amber Heard had a strategic plan to blackmail Elon Musk to pay Johnny Depp the judgment against her, it’s the creepiest thing that we have seen from the actress during her very public spiral. And maybe the creepiest thing from Elon Musk, which says a lot. After starring in and…
- Mexico governmental agency investigates Sonora Grill for accusations of separating diners by skin color The luxury restaurant chain Sonora Grill Group is in the eye of the hurricane due to accusations that point to alleged acts of discrimination and racism against its diners. The accusations started at the restaurant chain’s location on Presidente Masaryk street in the Polanco neighborhood -one of the most exclusive in the capital-, where they…
- Tropical Storm Howard has intensified to a Category 1 hurricane At 4:00 p.m., the National Water Commission (Conagua) reported that Tropical Storm Howard intensified to a category 1 hurricane, and was located approximately 530 kilometers west-southwest of Cabo San Lucas, Baja California South. Conagua explained that for the moment the state of Baja California Sur will be the most affected by rains and showers; however,…
- Woman’s body found in a suitcase in Puerto Vallarta On Saturday night, authorities located the body of a person inside a suitcase on Antonio J. Hernández street and Prolongación Zacatecas street in the Primero de Mayo neighborhood in the municipality of Puerto Vallarta. The report was made to the 911 emergency service where a suspicious package was mentioned on Antonio J. Hernández street at…