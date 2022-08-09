Mexico is the country with the most ‘Sugar Daddies’ in the world

Apparently, there are many Mexicans interested in having a boyfriend, of much older age, who gives them gifts and pays for things for them, these people are known as a ‘Sugar Baby’, while the man taking care of them is known as a ‘Sugar Daddy’. And, apparently, Mexico is in the first place for people looking for these kinds of relationships.

According to data from the German platform “MySuggarDaddy”, the highest concentration of users is found in major cities such as Mexico City, Buenos Aires, Santiago de Chile, Bogotá, and Lima. Philip Cappelletti, executive director of the site, indicated that “it is likely that these results have to do directly with the economic level of each country, as well as their opportunities.”

In society, it is already normal to see couples with considerable differences in age.

It is estimated that of the 1,134 people who visit “MySuggarDaddy”, 81% are women, and 19% are men.

Is having “Sugar Daddy” normal?

Cappelletto explained, in statements quoted by “Blu Radio”, that having a “Sugar Daddy” has become a lifestyle, not only for Latin America but also for European countries.

In addition, according to him, there are users who have been subscribed to these platforms for more than 10 years, especially in Germany, where the search that is generated the most is “Sugar Daddies”.

Subscribe here to receive our newsletters, Whatsapp emergency alerts, access exclusive content on PVDN, and enjoy this site with fewer ads for only $25 USD per year! (.06 cents per day)

Trending Stories Right Now on PVDN