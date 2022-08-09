Puerto Vallarta inaugurates new Felipe Ángeles street and pedestrian suspension bridge

Puerto Vallarta’s mayor, Luis Alberto Michel Rodríguez, inaugurated the new construction of Felipe Ángeles street and the pedestrian suspension bridge in the Paso del Molino neighborhood, destroyed last year by hurricane ‘Nora’, with an investment of almost $3.4 million pesos.

With a large group of neighbors and accompanied by councilors and municipal officials, Mayor Michel recalled that ‘Nora’ left behind great damage in Puerto Vallarta, one of them being the Felipe Ángeles highway, which led to serious problems with the traffic of vehicles, in addition to putting pedestrians walking in the area at risk.

An investment from ICUS Municipal Funds was necessary to build a retaining wall of stone masonry that supports the road, which was rehabilitated with 18-centimeter-thick cobblestone drowned in mortar, in addition, they carried out lighting works, rehabilitation of the drinking water network, a ramp and a railing was placed in the pedestrian area. Today it is a secure and well-lit street, which at the same time allows the provision of quality drinking water on a regular basis.

In addition, the pedestrian suspension bridge was rebuilt to achieve safe passage to the other side of the Cuale River, with an investment from the FAISM Fund, with a concrete structure, galvanized steel cable, plank pieces, and cyclonic mesh.

“With the passage of hurricane ‘Nora’ a suspension pedestrian bridge fell, today it has been rebuilt, it is a new and safe bridge. In addition, the street was affected because it is on the banks of the river and a retaining wall had to be built. Today we inaugurate them and many neighbors will have a safe passage, a passable street that leads to other neighborhoods”, stressed the Mayor before the inaugural ribbon cutting.

Mrs. Cristina Peña Álvarez, president of the Paso del Molino neighborhood, recalled that a few months ago she was one of the people who had to use a basket to cross the river. “Because of the hurricane we were left without a bridge, without a ramp, it destroyed part of the street and we were cut off. Today, on behalf of all the neighbors, I thank the Mayor for all the support he has given us.”

These works benefit hundreds of families directly and many more indirectly, since this road provides access to the neighborhoods of Paso Ancho, Paso del Molino, and the El Jorullo ejido, among other communities.

Subscribe here to receive our newsletters, Whatsapp emergency alerts, access exclusive content on PVDN, and enjoy this site with fewer ads for only $25 USD per year! (.06 cents per day)

Trending Stories Right Now on PVDN