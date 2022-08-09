Puerto Vallarta inaugurates new Felipe Ángeles street and pedestrian suspension bridge

Puerto Vallarta’s mayor, Luis Alberto Michel Rodríguez, inaugurated the new construction of Felipe Ángeles street and the pedestrian suspension bridge in the Paso del Molino neighborhood, destroyed last year by hurricane ‘Nora’, with an investment of almost $3.4 million pesos.
With a large group of neighbors and accompanied by councilors and municipal officials, Mayor Michel recalled that ‘Nora’ left behind great damage in Puerto Vallarta, one of them being the Felipe Ángeles highway, which led to serious problems with the traffic of vehicles, in addition to putting pedestrians walking in the area at risk.
An investment from ICUS Municipal Funds was necessary to build a retaining wall of stone masonry that supports the road, which was rehabilitated with 18-centimeter-thick cobblestone drowned in mortar, in addition, they carried out lighting works, rehabilitation of the drinking water network, a ramp and a railing was placed in the pedestrian area. Today it is a secure and well-lit street, which at the same time allows the provision of quality drinking water on a regular basis.
In addition, the pedestrian suspension bridge was rebuilt to achieve safe passage to the other side of the Cuale River, with an investment from the FAISM Fund, with a concrete structure, galvanized steel cable, plank pieces, and cyclonic mesh.
“With the passage of hurricane ‘Nora’ a suspension pedestrian bridge fell, today it has been rebuilt, it is a new and safe bridge. In addition, the street was affected because it is on the banks of the river and a retaining wall had to be built. Today we inaugurate them and many neighbors will have a safe passage, a passable street that leads to other neighborhoods”, stressed the Mayor before the inaugural ribbon cutting.
Mrs. Cristina Peña Álvarez, president of the Paso del Molino neighborhood, recalled that a few months ago she was one of the people who had to use a basket to cross the river. “Because of the hurricane we were left without a bridge, without a ramp, it destroyed part of the street and we were cut off. Today, on behalf of all the neighbors, I thank the Mayor for all the support he has given us.”
These works benefit hundreds of families directly and many more indirectly, since this road provides access to the neighborhoods of Paso Ancho, Paso del Molino, and the El Jorullo ejido, among other communities.
Subscribe here to receive our newsletters, Whatsapp emergency alerts, access exclusive content on PVDN, and enjoy this site with fewer ads for only $25 USD per year! (.06 cents per day)
Trending Stories Right Now on PVDN
- Puerto Vallarta doesn’t have a crocodile problem, it has a people problem Crocodiles are species that have lived in Puerto Vallarta for thousands of years, they were living in the area before people were here and were present before the area was developed as a tourist destination, crocodile, specialist and handler Armando Rubio Delgado and Jaime Torres Guerrero, director of the El Saldo estuary, agree. The immediacy…
- Allegations that Amber Heard blackmailed Elon Musk to pay Johnny Depp are creepy, even for her If the latest reports that Amber Heard had a strategic plan to blackmail Elon Musk to pay Johnny Depp the judgment against her, it’s the creepiest thing that we have seen from the actress during her very public spiral. And maybe the creepiest thing from Elon Musk, which says a lot. After starring in and…
- Mexico governmental agency investigates Sonora Grill for accusations of separating diners by skin color The luxury restaurant chain Sonora Grill Group is in the eye of the hurricane due to accusations that point to alleged acts of discrimination and racism against its diners. The accusations started at the restaurant chain’s location on Presidente Masaryk street in the Polanco neighborhood -one of the most exclusive in the capital-, where they…
- Tropical Storm Howard has intensified to a Category 1 hurricane At 4:00 p.m., the National Water Commission (Conagua) reported that Tropical Storm Howard intensified to a category 1 hurricane, and was located approximately 530 kilometers west-southwest of Cabo San Lucas, Baja California South. Conagua explained that for the moment the state of Baja California Sur will be the most affected by rains and showers; however,…
- Woman’s body found in a suitcase in Puerto Vallarta On Saturday night, authorities located the body of a person inside a suitcase on Antonio J. Hernández street and Prolongación Zacatecas street in the Primero de Mayo neighborhood in the municipality of Puerto Vallarta. The report was made to the 911 emergency service where a suspicious package was mentioned on Antonio J. Hernández street at…