Mexico issues alert in 10 states after the theft of radioactive material

In the State of Mexico, Mexico City, Hidalgo, Querétaro, Michoacán, Guerrero, Guanajuato, Morelos, Tlaxcala, and Puebla, an alert was issued for the theft of radioactive material, which occurred between the municipalities of Zumpango and Nextlalpan, in the State of Mexico.

According to the National Coordination of Civil Protection, of the federal government, this Thursday, September 15, at approximately 10:34 a.m., the theft of a vehicle was reported to the offices of the National Commission for Nuclear Security and Safeguards (CNSNS). The vehicle was a pick-up, of the NISSAN NP300 brand, model 2017, with plate number PDE9598.

The vehicle, the federal agency added, was transporting industrial radiography equipment of the Industrial Nuclear Co brand, Model IR-100, with serial number 7355, owned by the company Inspecciones Industriales TICSA, SA de CV.

Said container houses a radioactive source of Ir-192, with serial number TT3427, and has an activity of 11.7 Curies today.

The owner’s report details that the robbery took place on September 14, at approximately 9:00 p.m., between the municipalities of Zumpango and Nextlalpan, State of Mexico.

What happens if you have contact with the category 3 radioactive source?

The National Civil Protection Coordination added that the radioactive source is Category 3 (according to the International Atomic Energy Agency):

“If the radioactive source is exposed or removed from its container and you handle it or have direct contact with it for hours, it could cause permanent injury. It can also be very dangerous if it stays close to the radioactive source for days to weeks.”

The agency highlighted that close coordination was established with the Government of the State of Mexico, through the State Civil Protection Unit, and the neighboring Civil Protection Units were notified where the source could be located, as well as the agencies of national security authorities of the National Civil Protection System so that the search and protection protocols for the population are established.

