Yes to Disarmament Yes to Peace Tlaxcala

“Yes to Disarmament, Yes to Peace” in Tlaxcala Drives Voluntary Weapon Turn-ins

July 31, 2025
Tlaxcala, Mexico - Federal, state and military authorities in Tlaxcala have collected 82 firearms so far in 2025 as part of the “Yes to Disarmament, Yes to Peace” campaign, which launched on March 3 and will continue through the end of the year. The program runs continuously in 19 municipalities…
CONTINUE READING


Trending News on PVDN