Sazón cooking school reopens at Casa de Sierra Nevada in San Miguel de Allende

San Miguel de Allende, Guanajuato - Casa de Sierra Nevada, A Belmond Hotel, has relaunched Sazón cooking school, inviting up to ten students per session to dive into local, seasonal ingredients and traditional techniques under the guidance of chef Rubén Yáñez. This hands‑on experience weaves market tours, practical kitchen time,…

San Miguel de Allende, Guanajuato - Casa de Sierra Nevada, A Belmond Hotel, has relaunched Sazón cooking school, inviting up to ten students per session to dive into local, seasonal ingredients and traditional techniques under the guidance of chef Rubén Yáñez. This hands‑on experience weaves market tours, practical kitchen time, and cultural context into a memorable three‑hour immersion.

The day begins at 22 Correo Street in San Miguel de Allende, where Sazón’s kitchen—adorned with Talavera pottery, handcrafted lighting, and rustic ceramics—sets a warm stage for culinary exploration. After chef Yáñez introduces the menu, guests stroll just a few blocks to the vibrant market. There, amid colorful produce and fragrant spices, the chef demonstrates how to select each ingredient—from the ripest tomato for rice to the perfect plantain for mole manchamanteles—ensuring every flavor shines.

“Preparing a dish starts with choosing the right produce,” Yáñez explains. “I want students to taste, handle, and understand each element before we cook.”

Back in Sazón’s kitchen, aprons go on and the real work begins. Participants chop chiles, grind tomatoes, fry rice, and simmer sauces, all under Yáñez’s watchful eye. He punctuates each step with stories of Mexican culinary history—how ancient utensils evolved, which regional recipes gave birth to today’s classics, and why certain techniques endure. This blend of theory and practice transforms the class into a rich cultural journey.

Midway through, the chef offers chilled water to offset San Miguel’s summer heat and keeps the pace brisk yet fun. By 1 p.m., nearly two hours in, aromas fill the air and the menu nears perfection. Yáñez shares final seasoning tips before assigning students to taste and adjust salt levels—an essential skill in any professional kitchen.

Once the dishes reach their ideal balance, students learn plating techniques that marry visual appeal with flavor. Plates emerge layered and colorful, ready for the long‑awaited feast. Paired with an ice‑cold local beer, the meal cements the day’s lessons into a sensory celebration.

“This experience goes beyond a cooking class,” says one participant. “It’s a deep dive into Mexico’s food culture, from market stalls to the final bite.”

Casa de Sierra Nevada’s philosophy shines through Sazón: preserve and elevate Mexican gastronomy. The hotel’s cluster of historic colonial homes surrounds the cooking school, offering world‑class service in an atmosphere that honors local heritage. After class, guests can explore the hotel’s fine‑dining restaurant, Andanza, which serves Mexican haute cuisine, or unwind at Tunki Rooftop by Handshake. There, expert mixologists craft cocktails with mezcal and tequila against panoramic views of San Miguel de Allende’s red‑tiled skyline.

By blending immersive market visits, hands‑on cooking, and cultural storytelling, Sazón cooking school at Casa de Sierra Nevada delivers an authentic taste of Mexico’s culinary soul—one that guests carry with them long after their aprons are folded.

Sazón, cooking classes, San Miguel de Allende, Casa de Sierra Nevada, Mexican gastronomy, Belmond Hotel