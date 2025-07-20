mexico news roundup

Mexico News Roundup for July 19, 2025

July 19, 2025
Today’s Mexico news roundup for July 19, 2025, covers anti-gentrification protests in Mexico City, water shortages in Los Cabos, summer security in Cancún, crime in Playa del Carmen, and infrastructure news from Acapulco to Ensenada. As Mexico enters the heart of summer, a complex mix of social unrest, environmental pressure,…
CONTINUE READING


Trending News on PVDN