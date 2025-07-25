Sea Lion Rescued From Fishing Net in Cabo San Lucas

Cabo San Lucas News - The Navy and PROFEPA led a Cabo San Lucas sea lion rescue at Marina Pier Two, freeing the animal from fishing gear and aiding its recovery. Local authorities report that the rescue took place on July 24, 2025, near the entrance to the marina’s Pier Two. The…

Local authorities report that the rescue took place on July 24, 2025, near the entrance to the marina’s Pier Two. The Ministry of the Navy, PROFEPA and independent marine biologists joined forces to save the animal. Their combined efforts prevented further injury and ensured a swift response.

The marina at Cabo San Lucas bustles with fishing and tourist vessels year‑round. Pier Two sees heavy boat traffic and discarded gear. These hazards pose real threats to wildlife.

Cabo San Lucas sea lion rescue

The Cabo San Lucas sea lion rescue began when crews from the Naval Search, Rescue and Maritime Surveillance Station (ENSAR) Los Cabos spotted the animal during a routine patrol. Observers saw fishing lures and nets wrapped tightly around its neck. The entanglement cut into the animal’s skin and left visible wounds on both ears. Patrol members moved carefully to avoid startling the creature.

To begin the rescue, team members sedated the sea lion. A veterinary specialist administered a dart from a safe distance. Once the animal was calm, divers and biologists boarded a small craft. They cut away the fishing gear with bolt cutters and pliers, working around the animal’s head. Each piece came away slowly to prevent further harm.

Medical care and release

After the entanglement was removed, marine specialists cleaned and dressed the wounds. They applied antiseptic solution and bandages to the ears. A veterinarian gave antibiotics and pain relief before monitoring the sea lion’s vital signs.

Once stable, staff carried the sea lion away from shore on a stretcher. They revived it from sedation with warm water and gentle massage. When it swam away with strong strokes, crew members cheered quietly. The animal can now return to its natural habitat without immediate threats.

Protecting marine fauna

Entanglement in fishing gear poses a serious risk to marine mammals across Baja California Sur. Nets and lures can cause injury, infection and death if not addressed. This rescue adds to a growing record of interventions aimed at reducing human impact on marine life.

The Navy and PROFEPA use shared protocols for wildlife emergencies. Teams coordinate data on strandings and entanglements. Civilian experts lend technical advice and medical supplies. Together they respond faster and more effectively. Officials urge boaters to secure nets and lines to reduce risks.

Local fishermen praised the swift action and now report sightings of injured animals to authorities. Authorities report more wildlife rescues in recent months. Diving teams now train regularly for animal emergencies. This trend shows growing priority for marine conservation.

Environmental groups plan outreach events to teach safe fishing practices. Workshops at local schools will highlight marine safety and wildlife protection. Such efforts aim to prevent future entanglements.

Sea lions play a vital role in coastal ecosystems by controlling fish populations. Their health reflects the overall state of marine habitats.

The Navy reaffirmed its commitment to environmental protection. Citizens can request support at sea by calling 624 177 5626 or dial 800 MARINA1 (800 6274621) in emergencies. Emergency lines stay open 24 hours a day.