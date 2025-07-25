La Paz and Los Cabos Insecurity Perception Rises

Baja California Sur News - The National Urban Public Security Survey or ENSU published by INEGI on July 24, 2025, shows a clear rise in fear across Baja California Sur. INEGI interviews more than 33,000 adults each month in 70 urban areas. The survey asks if people feel safe walking…

Baja California Sur News - The National Urban Public Security Survey or ENSU published by INEGI on July 24, 2025, shows a clear rise in fear across Baja California Sur. INEGI interviews more than 33,000 adults each month in 70 urban areas. The survey asks if people feel safe walking near home at night. Analysts use these results to track shifts in public sentiment. The latest data shows that La Paz Insecurity Perception jumped by 32.01 percent from March to June. In the same period Los Cabos saw a 45.75 percent rise. This shift highlights growing fear among residents and visitors.

La Paz Insecurity Perception

In March 27.8 percent of adults in La Paz said they felt unsafe. By June that share climbed to 36.7 percent. This change represents a 32.01 percent increase. Even with this jump La Paz still records lower fear than the top crime hotspots. It now exceeds the 27.3 percent level reported in Puerto Vallarta, one of the safest cities in ENSU. City leaders may now face pressure to boost community policing and local patrols.

Comparison With Los Cabos

Los Cabos data covers San José del Cabo and Cabo San Lucas. In March 24.7 percent of residents said they felt unsafe. By June that number rose to 36 percent. The 45.75 percent surge marks one of the highest jumps in ENSU. This spike may reflect growing concerns around tourism hubs and nearby waterways. Local officials may need to review safety programs and strengthen both maritime and resort‑area patrols.

National Urban Security Trends

The highest fear levels appear in Culiacán Rosales at 90.8 percent and Ecatepec de Morelos at 90.7 percent. Uruapan follows at 89.5 percent, Tapachula at 88.1 percent and Ciudad Obregón at 88 percent. The lowest fear rates appear in San Pedro Garza García at 11 percent and Piedras Negras at 16.9 percent. Benito Juárez records 22 percent, Saltillo 23.5 percent and Puerto Vallarta 27.3 percent. These extremes show a wide gap in how safe people feel across Mexico’s cities.

Community Responses and Next Steps

Civil society groups and neighborhood committees can use these findings to press for improved street lighting and community watch programs. Rising fear could challenge tourism and investor confidence in both cities. Travel firms may need to adjust marketing and safety measures. Authorities can use the data to guide patrols and outreach. INEGI will publish the next ENSU data in October. If fears remain high, officials and residents must act on public safety to restore confidence.