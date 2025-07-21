La Paz councilwoman arrives to work in Chambers donning El Chapo t-shirt

July 21, 2025
The La Paz councilwoman caused a stir when she attended a City Council work session wearing a T‑shirt emblazoned with Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán’s likeness. In the territory she represents—where rival cells of the Sinaloa Cartel are vying for control—her choice of attire took on a far more charged significance. Councilwoman Mendoza…
