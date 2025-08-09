La Paz malecón police enforcement steps up for summer

La Paz, Baja California Sur – La Paz is reinforcing order on its signature malecón as vacation crowds arrive. City public security confirmed a stronger presence on the malecón to protect pedestrians and keep traffic flowing.

The city says La Paz malecón police enforcement now anchors compliance with existing municipal rules. Authorities stress that regulations cover use, conservation, and care of the waterfront for residents and visitors.

Officers focus on pedestrian safety and free passage

The Public Security, Preventive Police and Municipal Transit Directorate deployed 29 officers for the holiday period. The operation targets obstructions on sidewalks and unsafe behavior in shared spaces.

Police have removed unpermitted sidewalk vendors from the tourist corridor. Officers also redirected cyclists to bike lanes because riding on the sidewalk is not allowed.

What to know on the malecón Sidewalks are for walking. Cycling belongs on the marked bike lanes. Limited exception for kids. Children up to fifty centimeters in height may ride on sidewalks. Vendors need permits. Unpermitted sales on sidewalks are removed by police. No motorized vehicles on sidewalks. Vehicles on pedestrian areas risk seizure and sanctions.

Enforcement snapshot Holiday-period deployment includes 29 municipal officers on the waterfront corridor. Violations may carry fines up to twenty times the daily minimum wage. Recent actions include the seizure of two motorcycles used for commercial activity on the sidewalk and processing under Article 76 of the municipal code.

Why it matters The malecón is a high-traffic public space for runners, families, and tourists. Consistent rules help prevent collisions, reduce congestion, and keep the promenade welcoming.

Fines and seizures for rule breakers

Children up to fifty centimeters in height may ride on sidewalks, the city reiterated. Others who ignore the rule face fines of up to twenty times the daily minimum wage under local regulations.

Motorized vehicles are barred from sidewalks. Police report seizing two motorcycles used for commercial activity on the pedestrian way. The case was processed under Article 76 of the municipal code in the Civic Court.

La Paz malecón police enforcement

Officials framed the push as a public space protection effort. They argue that clear rules and steady enforcement keep the promenade functional for sport, recreation, and tourism.

City Hall called for cooperation from residents and visitors. They say collective compliance will help preserve the malecón’s role as a safe, open waterfront.