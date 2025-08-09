Baja California Sur launches first rules in Mexico for orca watching and swimming

Baja California Sur – Baja California Sur has become the first state in Mexico to regulate orca watching and swimming, introducing a management plan that defines where and how these activities can take place. The framework, published by the federal Environment Ministry (Semarnat), covers a 110,906-hectare marine-terrestrial zone near La Paz.

The designated area includes the coastal communities of El Sargento, La Ventana, Agua Amarga, Ejido General Juan Domínguez Cota, and Los Planes. Officials say the goal is to allow tourism while reducing stress on the animals and protecting their habitat in the Gulf of California.

Key Rules for Orca Watching and Swimming Vessel limits: 24 boats per day, split into three 4-hour shifts. Only 8 boats allowed per shift, launching from Playa Central (La Ventana) or Bahía de los Muertos. Approach rules: No more than 2 boats near the same orca group at a time. Swimming restrictions: Allowed only when orcas are feeding or socializing. Minimum 20 meters distance from the animals. Participant limits: Maximum of 4 swimmers and 1 guide per boat, with a 30-minute limit per group. Monitoring: All vessels must carry GPS tracking. Violations enforced by Profepa.

Permits, vessel limits, and interaction rules

The new plan caps daily activity at 24 boats, split into three four-hour shifts. Only eight vessels can operate per shift, launching from Playa Central in La Ventana or Bahía de los Muertos.

Each orca group may be approached by a maximum of two boats at a time. Swimmers can only enter the water when the animals are feeding or socializing, and they must remain at least 20 meters away. No more than four swimmers and one guide are allowed in the water per boat, and each vessel can interact with the same group for no longer than 30 minutes.

One-year pilot program with strict oversight

The rules took effect August 1 and will remain in place through July 31, 2026. During this period, Semarnat’s Wildlife Division will issue 50 permits. Holders must submit annual reports, allowing authorities to adjust the framework based on observed impacts.

Vessels must carry GPS tracking devices, enabling Semarnat, the Port Authority, and the La Paz municipal government to monitor routes in real time. The environmental protection agency Profepa will enforce compliance and handle violations.

Balancing tourism and conservation

Cristina González Rubio, Semarnat’s state delegate, called the plan “a major achievement” that balances economic activity with conservation. She said the intent is not to ban interactions, but to ensure they happen safely and ethically.

Officials will also discourage marketing that promises guaranteed sightings, a practice linked to aggressive pursuit of orcas in the past. Instead, the plan promotes responsible advertising that reflects the unpredictability of wildlife encounters.

Orca Migration in the Gulf of California Orcas are not year-round residents in the Gulf of California. They are most commonly seen between December and April, following seasonal movements linked to prey availability, including rays, dolphins, and fish. Encounters near La Paz often occur when the animals are moving through coastal waters or hunting in shallow bays. This seasonal pattern makes sightings unpredictable, reinforcing the importance of responsible tourism practices. Local researchers note that the Gulf’s unique mix of warm and cool water currents supports a rich food chain, attracting a variety of marine life alongside orcas, such as humpback whales, sea lions, and whale sharks.

Local concerns and future expansion

Some local guides and fishers argue the process did not adequately involve communities that depend on marine tourism. They worry that the permits could be concentrated among larger operators from outside the immediate area.

Semarnat has acknowledged these concerns and said the management framework could be expanded in the future to cover other marine species in the region. The agency stressed that community input will remain essential in shaping future policies.

With the plan now active, Baja California Sur is positioning itself as a leader in regulated marine tourism, aiming to protect one of the Gulf of California’s most iconic species while maintaining a viable tourism economy.