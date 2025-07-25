Ensenada port expansion ignites surfer coalition outcry

Ensenada News - The Ensenada port expansion plan announced by Secretary of the Navy Raymundo Pedro Morales Ángeles has drawn sharp criticism from the coalition For a Dignified Ensenada. The group comprises more than 40 civil, scientific, environmental, and community organizations. They slammed the proposal’s impact on the region’s famed…

Ensenada News - The Ensenada port expansion plan announced by Secretary of the Navy Raymundo Pedro Morales Ángeles has drawn sharp criticism from the coalition For a Dignified Ensenada. The group comprises more than 40 civil, scientific, environmental, and community organizations. They slammed the proposal’s impact on the region’s famed waves. The group warned that the project would destroy beaches within the World Surfing Reserve. It would undermine generations of local surfing heritage.

The controversy centers on a proposal to build a cargo port in El Sauzal in exchange for a wave park for surfers. During President Claudia Sheinbaum’s morning press conference yesterday, Morales Ángeles said the “waves are moving further north.” He offered a linear park on San Miguel Beach as an alternative for big wave enthusiasts. The coalition rejected this notion outright. They argued that “waves don’t move; they are a non‑renewable natural resource, the result of specific phenomena of tides, ocean depths, and marine currents that cannot be replicated.”

The coalition warned that the port expansion would wipe out iconic breaks such as 3Ms, Stacks, Frijolitos, and Patos. They said those beaches have long nurtured new generations of surfers thanks to “the nobility of those waves.” The loss of these breaks would, they argued, inflict irreversible damage on local surf culture. Additionally, it would harm a protected marine area recognized worldwide.

Ensenada port expansion

Beyond the waves, the coalition severely criticized the mitigation measures unveiled alongside the port project. Officials presented a rendering of a “coastal corridor” on San Miguel Beach. It featured wooden decking and rows of non‑native palm trees. The community statement condemned the plan, saying it “will completely alter the coastal ecosystem” and destroy habitats for shorebirds. They added that the corridor will disrupt customary beach uses and drive away long‑time visitors.

Environmentalists also pointed to a recent diesel spill at Stacks Beach on July 22. The spill fouled the sand and spread through Todos Santos Bay. The coalition said the spill inflicted “irreversible damage to marine life and the health of the population.” They noted that no actor had been held accountable and accused the Port Authority of Baja California (ASIPONA) of “total secrecy” over the incident. Additionally, they decried ASIPONA’s decision to close a municipal street during a peaceful protest. They criticized the deployment of armed personnel and riot police against demonstrators.

Direct appeal to President Sheinbaum

In their joint statement, the coalition made a direct appeal to President Sheinbaum. They reminded her of a dialogue promise she made during her visit to Ensenada nearly two weeks ago. “Almost two weeks after her visit, the promised dialogue with Ensenada Digna has not been fulfilled,” the statement said. They stressed that their movement is neither isolated nor improvised. It unites academics, scientists, surfers, fishermen, winegrowers, environmental groups, artists, and residents who share concern over the port’s expected externalities.

The disputed territory spans from El Sauzal to Maneadero and reaches eastward to Valle de Guadalupe. To date, the coalition has gathered more than 14,500 signatures opposing the port expansion. They argued that the project’s footprint would erase beaches that serve as vital breeding grounds for surfers and shorebirds alike.

The coalition concluded by demanding the immediate opening of talks. They said they remain ready to work with federal authorities to find solutions that protect Ensenada’s natural and cultural heritage. Without that dialogue, they warned, the port expansion will proceed amid growing local resistance. Crucially, it will be at the expense of a resource surfers regard as sacred.

