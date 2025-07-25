Ensenada port expansion

Ensenada port expansion ignites surfer coalition outcry

July 25, 2025
Ensenada News - The Ensenada port expansion plan announced by Secretary of the Navy Raymundo Pedro Morales Ángeles has drawn sharp criticism from the coalition For a Dignified Ensenada. The group comprises more than 40 civil, scientific, environmental, and community organizations. They slammed the proposal’s impact on the region’s famed…
CONTINUE READING


Trending News on PVDN