Tijuana Animal Control Center upgrades move forward with city backing

The Tijuana Animal Control Center upgrades are moving ahead following a direct order from the mayor, according to city health officials. Improvements to the facilities and operations have already been outlined and submitted to the Municipal Finance Commission for review.

Viridiana Flores Flores, head of the Municipal Department of Prevention, Control, and Health, confirmed the project is being handled internally. The city tasked the Metropolitan Planning Institute (Implan) with drafting the improvements.

Flores said the request came straight from the mayor’s office and was treated as a priority. “The mayor has already received the draft for the Animal Control modifications,” she said. “This wasn’t from any outside consultant. It was a directive from the mayor, an urgent instruction to Implan.”

Flores explained that the plan focuses on facility upgrades. These include modifications to the quarantine area, existing cages, and an expanded play area. She added that other improvements are also expected, though not all have been made public.

The announcement marks one of the most significant commitments to the city's animal welfare infrastructure in recent years.

City outlines scope of Animal Control Center project

Flores did not release the full project timeline. However, she stated that the proposal is now with the Finance Commission. This is the next step in securing funding and approving the project’s final details.

The improvements come amid growing public interest in Tijuana’s animal welfare policies. Recent criticism of outdated facilities and inconsistent standards has placed the Animal Control Center under renewed scrutiny.

Flores said the new project aims to address many of these issues by modernizing the facility’s basic infrastructure. She also said that improvements would benefit both the animals in care and the staff who manage the center.

Tijuana seeks external review of conditions

Alongside the planned upgrades, the Municipal Welfare Secretariat invited the Invictus Foundation to evaluate the center. The foundation, which specializes in animal welfare, visited the facility to conduct an independent assessment.

Although the city has not yet received Invictus’s final report, Flores said all required documentation was submitted. She emphasized the city’s openness to outside feedback and possible changes.

“We will make any necessary changes,” she said, and emphasized that the administration values transparency in running the center.

Still, Flores stressed that the city is not waiting for the report to act. “Regardless of the Invictus report, a comprehensive project to modify the center, approved by direct instruction of the mayor, already exists.”

Registration closes for shelters and rescuers

In related news, Flores reported that the deadline for registration of animal shelters, asylums, and individual rescuers officially ended on July 25. Organizations that began their applications can still complete the process until July 31.

The city opened the registry to improve coordination with local shelters and rescues. Officials say the process will help build stronger relationships between the public sector and animal welfare groups. It also lays the groundwork for better resource distribution and oversight.

Registered organizations may have an advantage when working with the upgraded center, particularly as the city formalizes its animal welfare network.

Mayor’s directive marks shift in tone

The Animal Control Center in Tijuana has long faced criticism from activists and pet advocates. Complaints have ranged from inadequate facilities to lack of access for rescues and volunteers.

The new upgrades represent a political shift. By ordering the plan directly, the mayor has tied their administration to the success of the center’s improvements. City staff now appear to be acting quickly to deliver.

There is no official completion date yet, but city officials seem eager to move the process forward. Once funding is secured, implementation could begin in stages, depending on the scope of the final budget.

Future hinges on financing and follow-through

The Finance Commission will determine how and when the upgrades will be funded. Flores said that city departments are coordinating to ensure a smooth transition from planning to execution.

For residents and animal advocates in Tijuana, the upgrades are a hopeful sign. Still, many will be watching closely to see how quickly the city follows through on its promises.

As the Animal Control Center prepares for changes, the next few months could define the future of animal care in Tijuana.

