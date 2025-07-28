Tijuana Animal Control Center upgrades

Tijuana Animal Control Center upgrades move forward with city backing

July 28, 2025
The Tijuana Animal Control Center upgrades are moving ahead following a direct order from the mayor, according to city health officials. Improvements to the facilities and operations have already been outlined and submitted to the Municipal Finance Commission for review. Viridiana Flores Flores, head of the Municipal Department of Prevention,…
CONTINUE READING


Trending News on PVDN