Hermosillo teen prosecuted

Teen prosecuted in Hermosillo for stone attack that injured 13-year-old girl

July 29, 2025
Hermosillo, Sonora - Authorities in Hermosillo announced on July 29, 2025, that a teenage boy has been formally linked to criminal proceedings. This followed an incident where he and another youth allegedly threw rocks at passing vehicles in the Los Pinos neighborhood, resulting in serious injuries to a 13-year-old girl.…
