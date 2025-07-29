Teen prosecuted in Hermosillo for stone attack that injured 13-year-old girl

Hermosillo, Sonora - Authorities in Hermosillo announced on July 29, 2025, that a teenage boy has been formally linked to criminal proceedings. This followed an incident where he and another youth allegedly threw rocks at passing vehicles in the Los Pinos neighborhood, resulting in serious injuries to a 13-year-old girl.…

Hermosillo, Sonora - Authorities in Hermosillo announced on July 29, 2025, that a teenage boy has been formally linked to criminal proceedings. This followed an incident where he and another youth allegedly threw rocks at passing vehicles in the Los Pinos neighborhood, resulting in serious injuries to a 13-year-old girl. The Hermosillo teen prosecuted in this case has shocked the community with the severity of the charges.

The incident occurred earlier this month. Reportedly, the two teens stood on the side of the road and hurled stones at multiple moving vehicles. One of the rocks crashed through a window, hitting the girl and causing head trauma. Emergency services transported her to a nearby hospital. She remains under medical supervision.

The teen now facing charges was arrested shortly after the incident and appeared before a judge in Hermosillo’s juvenile justice system. He has been ordered into preventive custody. He will be prosecuted for property damage and causing serious bodily injury. The Hermosillo teen prosecuted stands accused of actions that have wider implications for youth violence.

Local authorities say the case has shocked the community due to the young ages of both the accused and the victim. The judge emphasized the seriousness of the offense and the danger posed to the public. He stated that the teen’s actions went beyond mischief and into the realm of criminal violence.

A pattern of youth-related violence?

This case follows a string of similar incidents across Sonora in recent months involving minors and public disturbances. It has prompted concern from residents and policymakers. While no official data links this specific attack to a wider trend, residents in Los Pinos have noted increased youth loitering and late-night disturbances since summer break started.

“We used to feel safe walking around at night,” one resident told local reporters. “But now it feels like there’s no control over what’s happening in the streets.”

Authorities have yet to locate the second teen allegedly involved in the attack. Surveillance footage and witness statements are being reviewed to assist in the investigation. The state’s child protection agency has also been notified due to the age of the suspects in the Hermosillo teen prosecution case.

Legal and community response

Hermosillo officials say they are reviewing preventive measures, including youth outreach programs and public security patrols, to curb violent behavior among minors. Local schools and neighborhood associations are also being asked to assist. They are helping identify at-risk youth and preventing future acts of aggression.

The case has sparked public discussion over juvenile justice in Sonora. Some are calling for stricter penalties, while others urge greater investment in education and mental health resources.

For now, the Hermosillo teen prosecuted in this case remains in custody. Meanwhile, the girl’s family is awaiting updates on her condition. Her recovery could take weeks or more, depending on the severity of the trauma.