Cancún fireworks fines

Cancún fireworks fines proposed to protect pets

September 11, 2025
0

Cancún fireworks fines up to 30,000 pesos are being pushed by animal-welfare groups to curb explosive displays and protect dogs during September celebrations, as lawmakers weigh next steps.

