Join Pokémon GO City Safari Cancún on Sept 27–28, 2025, for a unique World Tourism Day event blending character hunts with tours of the city’s top sights.

Cancún will host a special Pokémon GO City Safari on September 27 and 28, 2025, as part of World Tourism Day celebrations. Niantic, Inc., together with the Benito Juárez municipal Tourism Department, will invite players worldwide to explore the city’s landmarks in an augmented reality adventure. The two‑day event will run daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., offering both locals and visitors a chance to rediscover Cancún through the lens of one of the world’s most popular mobile games.

Organizers say the City Safari format combines digital character hunts with guided pathways to emblematic city sites. Trainers will spot exclusive spawns—including Eevee wearing an Explorer Hat and beach‑ and ocean‑themed Pokémon—at designated “Seal activation bases.” Even Sigilyph, a creature usually limited to Egypt, will make a rare appearance. Participants can complete a themed Seal Rally by visiting each base, while physical PokéStops placed at real‑world rest points will let them recharge their devices before heading to the next location.

Alan Mandujano, Head of Latam at Niantic, highlighted the company’s excitement about bringing another City Safari to Mexico. “We saw strong demand in 2023 when tickets for our Mexico City event sold out within hours,” he said. “We chose Cancún for its global air connectivity and the support of local authorities. This city’s infrastructure and vibrant tourism sector create the perfect setting for our urban adventure.” Mandujano added that previous City Safari editions in Monterrey and other cities also delivered notable economic uplift by drawing thousands of players to nearby restaurants, shops, and hotels.

City Safari Cancún blends gaming and tourism

Local officials see the event as a way to showcase Cancún’s cultural and historical assets. Juan Pablo De Zulueta Razo, Municipal Secretary of Tourism, explained that the City Safari merges “technology, entertainment, and tourism.” He noted, “Augmented reality goes beyond a screen. It invites you to step outside, learn, and explore. We’re finalizing details like base locations and engagement zones to ensure a seamless experience for attendees.”

The collaboration between Niantic and Benito Juárez builds on a global trend of gamified tourism. In past events, players have followed mapped routes that highlight architectural gems, waterfront parks, and off‑the‑beaten‑path neighborhoods. In Cancún, organizers plan to feature stops near iconic spots such as the Kukulcán Boulevard promenade and the Hotel Zone’s beachfront parks. Exact site details will be confirmed in coming weeks, once the municipal council finalizes permits and logistical support.

Beyond the fun of catching rare Pokémon, the City Safari aims to pump spending into Cancún’s local economy. Restaurants, cafés, and retail outlets along the routes should see a surge in foot traffic, says the Tourism Department. Hotels have already reported upticks in bookings for the weekend of September 27–28, suggesting that fans will extend their stays to make the most of the event. Niantic plans to sell limited passes online, with early‑bird pricing available until August 15.

Trainers interested in attending should prepare by downloading the latest version of Pokémon GO and following the City Safari Cancún event page. Niantic will release a digital map of base locations two weeks before the event. Organizers also remind participants to bring portable chargers, wear comfortable footwear, and follow all local health and safety guidelines.

With its blend of gaming thrills and site‑seeing perks, Pokémon GO City Safari Cancún promises to become a highlight of this year’s World Tourism Day. Players of all ages can look forward to discovering new corners of the city while adding rare creatures to their collections—and businesses across Cancún stand to benefit from the influx of Pokémon fans.

