ADO plans new bus routes from Cancún to Ichkabal and Mahahual

Autobuses de Oriente (ADO) is moving ahead with plans to launch two new routes in southern Quintana Roo, seeking to link Cancún with the archaeological site of Ichkabal and the coastal town of Mahahual. The announcement comes as local tourism stakeholders look for ways to open up lesser‑visited destinations ahead of the peak holiday season.

Juan Manuel Díaz Zamora, head of the Cancún bus terminal and ADO’s regional manager, said talks are “well advanced,” with plans to use either the new Maya Train station in Bacalar or the company’s own terminal as departure points. Ichkabal, tucked away in the Bacalar municipality, currently lacks any direct public transport, limiting access for both Mexican and international visitors.

“We’ve identified strong interest among travelers who want to explore Ichkabal,” Díaz Zamora said. “Adding a route here will not only ease access but also help spread tourism benefits across the region.”

New bus routes to Ichkabal and Mahahual

For Ichkabal, the proposed service would mark the first direct link between Cancún and the pre‑Columbian site, which thrived during the Late Postclassic period (1200–1559 AD). Visitors now must rely on private shuttles or arrange a transfer via Bacalar city. A direct ADO route would cut travel time and cut costs, making a day trip feasible.

On the Mahahual front, ADO already runs six daily departures from Chetumal. The new plan under discussion would add a direct run from Cancún, expanding the frequency and offering travelers a seamless coastal journey. Mahahual has rapidly grown as a gateway to the Costa Maya cruise ports and its famed white‑sand beaches, but limited bus options have constrained independent tourism.

With booking demand set to spike over the winter holidays, Díaz Zamora said both projects should gain momentum in the coming weeks. Final details—including schedules, fares and launch dates—will hinge on agreements with the Maya Train operator and local authorities.

Local hoteliers and tour operators have welcomed the move. María González, owner of a boutique hotel in Bacalar, noted that easier access would encourage guests to extend their stays beyond the lagoon. “When transport links improve, people stay longer and spend more in the community,” she said.

Economic analysts also see potential. A new Ichkabal route could generate jobs for drivers, station staff and guides, while boosting ancillary services like food stalls and souvenir vendors near the site. For Mahahual, increased bus capacity may ease road congestion and cut carbon emissions by reducing private vehicle use.

As Quintana Roo’s tourism map evolves beyond Cancún and Playa del Carmen, these routes could offer a template for linking heritage and coastal attractions by reliable public transport. ADO aims to finalize agreements and roll out the first departures before the year’s end, setting the stage for a more connected, inclusive travel experience in southern Quintana Roo.

