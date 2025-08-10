Herencia que suena 2025 celebrates National Traditional Mariachi Encounter in Jalisco

Guadalajara, Jalisco — The government of Jalisco has officially launched the call for the XXIV Encuentro Nacional de Mariachi Tradicional, this year presented under the theme “Herencia que suena” (“Heritage That Sounds”). From October 4 to 10, 2025, the festival will bring musicians and audiences together in Guadalajara and surrounding municipalities to honor the oldest sounds of mariachi — sones, jarabes, and corridos — styles rooted in rural communities and passed down through generations.

Unlike the amplified, brass-heavy ensembles that often tour the world, mariachi tradicional focuses on its earliest forms, when stringed instruments and voice carried the music without the need for modern orchestration. The goal is preservation: keeping alive the stylistic authenticity and community role of these songs, which in 2011 earned a place on UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

The event’s organizers promise more than just a stage for performance. Selected groups will receive a cash award of 60,000 pesos along with the Medalla Cirilo Marmolejo, one of the state’s most respected honors in traditional music. Winners will also take part in a program of workshops, community forums, and dialogues between veteran musicians and young performers. For groups traveling from outside the Guadalajara metropolitan area, the festival will cover lodging, meals, and local transportation, making participation accessible for ensembles from more distant rural regions.

Participation is open to both established and emerging groups, with clear criteria to ensure musical depth. Longstanding ensembles must demonstrate at least eight years of continuous activity, while student groups need at least one year of formation. All groups must present at least 30 minutes of authentic traditional repertoire. Applications are open until August 29, 2025, via the festival’s online portal.

The Encuentro Nacional has a long history of recognizing musicians who embody the essence of mariachi. In its early years, laureates included the Mariachi Tradicional del Valle de Nayarit, Mariachi Los Jaraberos from Nochistlán, Mariachi Los Capoteños from Turicato, and Mariachi Los Tíos from Villa Purificación. Each brought distinctive interpretations shaped by their hometown traditions, proving that mariachi is not a single sound but a diverse musical landscape.

This emphasis on authenticity sets the Encuentro Nacional apart from the Encuentro Internacional del Mariachi y la Charrería, another celebrated festival in Jalisco. The International event, established in 1994, combines mariachi performances with charrería, Mexico’s national sport, and often features ensembles from countries as far afield as Croatia, Peru, and Israel. While the International Encuentro dazzles with large-scale galas, celebrity appearances, and cross-cultural collaborations, the National Encuentro serves as a cultural safeguard — a gathering where technique, repertoire, and tradition are valued as much as performance polish.

By separating itself from the more commercial side of the genre, the Encuentro Nacional has positioned itself as a guardian of mariachi’s cultural DNA. For Jalisco, the stakes are high: mariachi is not just music here, it is a form of identity, history, and living heritage. The “Herencia que suena” call is more than an invitation to compete — it’s an open plea to musicians and audiences to keep the tradition alive, vibrant, and authentic for future generations.