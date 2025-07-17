Jalisco airport passenger traffic decrease linked to U.S. economic uncertainty

Jalisco airport passenger traffic fell 1.6% in the first half of 2025 amid economic and logistical challenges, while domestic traffic climbed 8.8%, experts say. During the first half of 2025, Guadalajara and Puerto Vallarta international airports handled 5,215,800 passengers on flights originating or terminating abroad—a 1.6 percent decline compared with the…

Jalisco airport passenger traffic fell 1.6% in the first half of 2025 amid economic and logistical challenges, while domestic traffic climbed 8.8%, experts say.

During the first half of 2025, Guadalajara and Puerto Vallarta international airports handled 5,215,800 passengers on flights originating or terminating abroad—a 1.6 percent decline compared with the same period in 2024. In contrast, domestic traffic climbed 8.8 percent to reach 7,596,100 passengers as travel within Mexico gained pace.

The drop in international numbers began to surface in May, noted Martín Zazueta Chávez, former director of Guadalajara International Airport. “International traffic is indeed experiencing a contraction starting in May or June, and this has to do with economic issues and what’s happening in the northern country,” he said. Zazueta pointed out that a shortage of engines for Airbus aircraft has limited seat supply—a bottleneck whose delayed replacements have forced airlines to cut capacity. He expects the trend to stabilize in the coming months, with July set to be the busiest month of the year.

Zazueta added that these pressures hit Guadalajara harder, since it depends more on business and connecting flights, whereas Puerto Vallarta’s leisure market showed resilience. “Guadalajara has much higher traffic in this segment, while Vallarta is experiencing growth,” he explained, attributing the difference to Puerto Vallarta’s strong appeal as a sun-and-beach destination.

Domestic Jalisco airport passenger traffic

While international travel cooled, domestic demand heated up. Airlines and tourism promoters report strong bookings on routes linking Guadalajara and Puerto Vallarta with Mexico City, Monterrey and Cancún. Lower fares on these shorter sectors and robust marketing campaigns have helped fill seats.

Domestic tourism has become a safety net for Jalisco’s airports. Regional authorities credit government initiatives that promote regional travel, including weekend getaway packages and cultural festivals. Hoteliers in Puerto Vallarta report an influx of visitors from other Mexican states, many taking advantage of flexible payment plans.

From an academic standpoint, Dr. Ramón Godínez Ortiz of the University of Guadalajara’s Department of Tourism said air connectivity is only one factor shaping travel. “Tourism needs security, and not just public security. It also has to do with economic and government security,” he noted. Godínez pointed to political uncertainty—including trade tensions and shifting U.S. immigration policies—as reasons some travelers delay trips or cut budgets.

“People are very informed and prefer to wait for more economic or political stability before leaving the country,” he said. Some visitors are saving for large events such as the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which may delay mid‑year bookings but could boost traffic later.

Both experts agree that the international market’s rebound hinges on external economic and political variables. Airlines are monitoring engine deliveries and exchange rates, while tourism boards adjust promotion strategies. For now, domestic travel continues to cushion airports against declines in foreign arrivals, offering a buffer until international demand recovers.

As Jalisco’s airports gear up for peak season, stakeholders will watch July’s figures closely. A strong mid‑year rebound could signal that the dip was temporary and that demand remains healthy. Until then, domestic flyers will carry the load.

