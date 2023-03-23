Mexico Open in Puerto Vallarta, Ready to Celebrate its Second Edition

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – The Mexico Open at Vidanta, an official PGA TOUR event, is preparing to welcome 144 professional golfers for the second consecutive year to the Vidanta Vallarta golf course April 27-30 to compete for a purse of $7.7 million and 500 FedExCup points.

World No. 2, Spain’s Jon Rahm, defending champion of the Mexico Open at Vidanta, heads the list of confirmed players. In the 2022 edition, Rahm led the board from start to finish in Puerto Vallarta; he finished Sunday with a one-stroke lead over Brandon Wu and Tony Finau for an overall score of -17 (64-66-68-69=267).

“We are very excited to hold the second edition of the Mexico Open at Vidanta. The first edition was just the beginning of a new era of golf in our country. This coming April, we will provide the best experience for our attendees and fans,” said Rodrigo Suárez Gilly, Executive Director of the Mexico Open at Vidanta.

Rahm’s early confirmation indicates the tournament’s relevance on the PGA TOUR’s top stars’ calendar. After his victory at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Jon has added three more victories on the sport’s ultimate tour, accumulating ten wins on the PGA TOUR and eight more at the international level.

A year after its official debut on the PGA TOUR, the Vidanta Vallarta venue is in even better conditions to relive the emotions the world’s golf stars will experience.

“We are proud to welcome the world’s golf elite to Vidanta Nuevo Vallarta for the second time during the Mexico Open at Vidanta, the most important social and sporting event in Mexico and Latin America,” said Jose Alonso, COO of Grupo Vidanta. “This international tournament is an authentic showcase to demonstrate the richness of Riviera Nayarit and Puerto Vallarta to the world and to confirm that in Mexico, we have it all: the best service, hospitality, beautiful landscapes, and the ability to do things with incomparable quality. We invite you to enjoy some memorable days of golf, gastronomy, entertainment, and beach with friends and family,” he added.

Fernando Lemmen-Meyer, president of the Mexican Golf Federation (FMG), thanked Grupo Salinas and Grupo Vidanta for their work to promote Mexican golf’s growth. “At the Mexican Golf Federation, we are very proud of this alliance with Grupo Salinas and Grupo Vidanta that allows us to have the elite of world golf in our country. We are also grateful to all the media that support us in spreading the word about our sport,” commented Lemmen-Meyer.

Since 2017, Grupo Salinas has committed to promoting golf in Mexico and national and Latin American golfers. This is why exemptions have been granted to promising players in the region and Mexican players with the possibility of developing this opportunity in a PGA TOUR event. With these exemptions, Grupo Salinas strengthens the ties between amateur and professional golf.

Argentine Mateo Fernández de Oliveira was the first to obtain the exemption, thanks to his victory in the Latin America Amateur Championship (LAAC). The University of Arkansas player was crowned at the Grand Reserve Golf Club, Puerto Rico, after 265 strokes (23 under par). “Playing in a PGA TOUR tournament will be a dream come true, something I’ve always wanted. It’s a goal accomplished. The fact that this tournament will be played in Mexico will make it even more special. Having opportunities like this will make me a better golfer; I will prepare and give my best,” said Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira.

Among the national players, Sebastián Vázquez, with experience in multiple tournaments within the PGA TOUR, will be part of the field, as he will receive an exemption for finishing as the best Mexican player in the Tabachines Classic, corresponding to the fifth stage of the Mexican Professional Golf Tour (GGPM).

Omar Morales from Puebla, winner of the Value Next Generation Qualifier, played at the Club Campestre Monterrey, will also be at Vidanta Vallarta. The junior is a sophomore at the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA), where he is part of the golf team. “Challenging my game against the best in the world is an important step for my career. This opportunity is the biggest tournament I have ever played. It means a lot to me,” said Morales.

Jose Cristobal Islas, representing the University of Oregon, received an exemption and will compete for the second consecutive year. The Hidalgo native became the first amateur player to be crowned on the Mexican Professional Golf Tour, winning the El Campanario Classic. “I am pleased about the news of my invitation to the Mexico Open at Vidanta. I am excited for the challenge ahead, and I have nothing left to do but to start preparing myself as best as possible to give myself a chance in Vallarta”, Islas commented.

Jose de Jesus Rodriguez, better known as “El Camaron,” will debut at the Mexico Open at Vidanta for the first time; he was granted the exemption for being the top-ranked Mexican in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR). The player from Irapuato, Guanajuato, has played 33 PGA TOUR events and 20 international victories in his professional career. “I want to thank everyone for the invitation to represent my country in the Mexico Open at Vidanta. We will try to do our best to put our country on top,” said Rodriguez.

And we will also be accompanied by Alvaro Ortiz, winner of the 2021 edition of the Abierto Mexicano de Golf and the Latin America Amateur Championship (LAAC) in 2019, which led him to participate in the Augusta Masters that year. The tapatío has played PGA TOUR events, including the Mexico Open at Vidanta 2022, where he finished T42.

In the following weeks, we will announce more players participating in the Mexico Open at Vidanta. As a reminder, you have until Friday, April 21, at 5:00 p.m. ET (4:00 p.m. Central Mexico time) to confirm your attendance. You may withdraw from the tournament at any time.

Tickets for the Mexico Open at Vidanta are on sale at ticketmaster.com.mx.

For more information about the Mexico Open at Vidanta, please visit www.mexicoopen.mx and follow us through the tournament’s official channels on Facebook: @MexicoOpenGolf, Twitter: @MexicoOpenGolf, and Instagram: @MexicoOpen.

