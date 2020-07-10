Mexico posts record 7,280 new coronavirus cases

Mexico on Thursday posted a fresh record for new coronavirus cases reported on a single day, with 7,280 cases, bringing its overall tally of infections to 282,283, health ministry data showed.

The country also recorded 730 additional fatalities, bringing its overall death toll to 33,526.

Mexico’s previous one-day record was posted a day earlier on Wednesday, when 6,995 new cases were registered.

Undersecretary of Health Hugo López-Gatell, spokesman for the federal government for everything related to the coronavirus, insists that the pandemic is no longer deepening as rapidly as before.

“The epidemic in Mexico is slowing down, it has not accelerated, and the process of unconfinement, of returning to activities in the public space has not manifested itself as a regrowth or as a rebound or as an increase in the speed at which the epidemic occurs,” he said Wednesday at his evening press conference.

The numbers tell a different story than what the government is attempting to sell to the public. Currently, there are more active cases of COVID-19 than any other period during the pandemic. Active cases are those cases that have presented symptoms within the past 14-days. If the spread of the virus has slowed, Mexico would not be reporting more cases in the past 14-days than at any other period.

Also, Mexico’s 7-day rolling average of daily infections. Since July 1, Mexico’s daily average has climbed 26.2%.

The federal government continues to bet on continuing the reopening, which began gradually almost three weeks ago after two and a half months of closure.

The undersecretary was criticized this week because the way numbers are being reported has been modified, causing more confusion and less transparency.

A figure that does seem clear is that the occupation in hospitals has been reduced in key points such as Mexico City, where there are more than 55,000 infected, but the situation is critical in Tabasco, a state in the southeast where alarms have already sounded because only 14% of the beds are free.

The State of Jalisco has also warned that a complete closure of the economy could be activated if the State could not get control of the pandemic.