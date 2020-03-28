Mexico records 5 new deaths and 110 new cases of COVID-19 in 24-hours

In the last 24 hours, Mexico detected 110 additional COVID-19 infections and five deaths, the largest increase so far for the epidemic in Mexico.

The Ministry of Health reported that eight people have died from Covid-19, while the health authorities of Quintana Roo, the State of Mexico and Michoacán subsequently confirmed one more death in each of its entities, raising the total deaths from COVID-19 to 12 in Mexico.

In the Epidemiological Report, it was detailed that of the 717 confirmed cases, 68 percent are imported; 26 percent are associated with imports and 6 percent lack this history of imported contact or travel to countries with Covid-19, meaning they are community infections.

The director of Epidemiological Operational Research, Ana Lucía de la Garza, said that the finding of people with no travel history in endemic countries or without having any contact with a positive case, reflects the accelerated advance of community transmission. Those without a trace of history can each infect three people every day and these, in turn, continue the spread in Mexico.

The Undersecretary of Health, Hugo López-Gatell, reported that phase 3 of the COVID-19 will inevitably arrive in Mexico, but with the Sana Distancia day that ends on April 19, it is expected that contagions will be reduced and with it the deaths in the country.

The official had to explain this process after President Andrés Manuel López Obrador assured that the most serious stage of the pandemic would be over by April 19: “Yes, precise measures are being taken based on the recommendations of the doctors and he is speaking to us, and hopefully this is feasible because projections are made, there is no exact science in this, but according to our specialist technicians and scientists on April 19 we are going to be able to get out of the worse”, he assured. “More or less,” the undersecretary corrected López Obrador with a laugh.

Mexico confirmed its first case of COVID-19 on February 28, 2020. It’s unclear what specialists have informed the government of Mexico would reach its peak in seven weeks, something not seen anywhere in the world with this pandemic.

The first known case of COVID-19 in the U.S was on January 20, putting Mexico one month behind the U.S timeline of the pandemic. Mexico is only at the beginning stages of infection and has struggled, or had little interest, in mass testing and is currently underreporting cases.

The same Health official declared On January 22, 2020 that COVID-19 did not pose a threat to Mexico.

The federal government urged the private sector to suspend all non-essential activities without affecting the employment of the working class, because Covid-19 is considered a serious disease that can lead to mandatory mandates, explained Hugo López-Gatell Ramírez, Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion.

In addition, the Employer Confederation of the Mexican Republic (Coparmex) demanded that President Andrés Manuel López Obrador not waste any more time and apply the decalogue of economic measures that the Business Coordinating Council (CCE) sent to his office more than a week ago.