Mexico Regains Category 1 Air Safety Status from United States

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - After approximately 29 months under the shadow of demotion, the Mexican aeronautical authority has proudly reclaimed its Category 1 status in air safety. The momentous announcement came on Wednesday when the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) handed the certification to Mexico.

Sources from the agency informed El Financiero that FAA auditors convened earlier today at the Federal Civil Aviation Agency (AFAC) headquarters to relay the decision to the Mexican representatives. The meeting, which is currently underway, sees the presence of officials from the AFAC, dignitaries from the United States embassy in Mexico, and the AFAC . . .

