Mexico reports 7,483 new COVID-19 infections and 250 deaths

This Monday, November 23, the Ministry of Health (SSa) reported that in the last 24 hours there were 7,483 infections and 250 deaths from COVID-19 in Mexico.

With these figures, 1,049,358 positive cases and 101,926 deaths caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus accumulate. Likewise, there are 59,258 suspected cases currently awaiting testing, there have only been 2,716,325 people tested since the beginning of the pandemic in Mexico.

José Luis Alomía Zegarra, national director of Epidemiology, announced that the proportion of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 stood at 45% as of Monday.

In the positivity rate, the states that are above the national average are: Nayarit with 47%, State of Mexico and Morelos with 48%, Sonora with 49%, San Luis Potosí and Guanajuato with 50%, Querétaro with 52%, Coahuila with 53%, Jalisco with 56%, Aguascalientes and Nuevo León with 59%, Baja California and Hidalgo with 61%, Zacatecas with 65%, Durango with 66%, Oaxaca with 67% and Chihuahua with 69%.

“The entities that are above the percentage of national positivity are mostly entities that are in intense orange or red, but they are precisely those that are having the greatest epidemic activity and that is why they raise the federal average”, detailed Alomía Zegarra.